Alex Scott and guests discuss headlines from the global game and preview this weekend’s action, including a look ahead to the huge Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal.

BBC Football Focus is a weekly football magazine show broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday lunchtimes during the football season. The program previews the weekend’s fixtures and provides updates from the early Premier League game. It also shows the key moments from the midweek matches.

Football Focus was launched in 1974 as part of the BBC’s flagship sports show, Grandstand. It became a program in its own right in 2001.

The show is presented by Dan Walker, with regular contributions from pundits such as Alex Scott, Dion Dublin, and Martin Keown. It also features reports from across the country at all levels of English and Scottish football.

Football Focus is one of the most popular football shows in the UK, with an average audience of over 2 million viewers. It is known for its in-depth analysis and its light-hearted approach to the game.

Here are some of the regular segments on Football Focus:

Walker and the pundits discuss the key matches of the weekend and make their predictions.

Updates from the early Premier League game: Football Focus provides live updates from the early Premier League game, which usually kicks off at 12:30 pm.

Guest interviews: Football Focus regularly features interviews with high-profile figures from the world of football.

Analysis and debate: Walker and the pundits provide in-depth analysis of the week's football news and stories.

Football Focus is a must-watch for any football fan. It is a comprehensive and entertaining show that provides everything you need to know about the weekend’s football.