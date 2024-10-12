Belgium vs France: Live Stream, TV channel and Predictions

The Nations League quarterfinals will include the Belgium vs France match. As we saw a few days ago, the Belgians aren’t playing at their peak, so the visitors should come out on top tonight.

In the third round of the Nations League, Belgium had a very contentious encounter. After a shaky start, it conceded twice in the first half of the match against Italy. However, the opposing team was reduced to 10 men in the first half. Not only that, but Tedesco’s squad only managed to score twice despite having a significant lead. Indeed, it did not play in the best possible lineup. Now that Lukaku and de Bruyne have declined to be called up, the coaching staff is at odds with Courtois. The team’s traditional anchors, the players, were therefore absent.

The Red Devils’ performance had been subpar before then, however. They suffered a heavy defeat in their Nations League match against France in the round of 16. Belgium’s 2024 European Championship was a dismal failure, as it had just won bronze in the World Cup. Its lone recent triumph was a 3-1 Nations League first-round triumph against Israel.

Conversely, France is doing far better. Lately, it has only failed at one thing: the Nations League. It was unable to put Italy to any kind of test (1-3). So far, Deschamps’ squad has looked strong in past encounters. The French went on to win the Nations League by 2-0 over Belgium and 4-1 against Israel.

The Tricolours also saw a considerable improvement in their performance in Euro 2024. Specifically, they eliminated Belgium from the playoffs. It seemed like the squad was on the verge of making it to the World Cup final. Several important players have left the national team recently, including Mbappe (who is injured) and Griezmann (who has retired from international duty).

Belgium vs France date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Monday, October 14, 2024

Monday, October 14, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Stade Roi Baudouin, Bruxelles

How to watch Belgium vs France on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Belgium: TF1+, RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL TVI

TF1+, RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL TVI France: TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1

Belgium vs France possible lineup

Belgium possible lineup: Casteels, Castagne, Faes, Theate, De Cuypers, Tielemans, Mangala, Trossard, De Ketelaere, Bakayoko, Openda

France possible lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez, Guendouzi, Camavinga, Barcola, Olise, Nkunku, Thuram

Belgium vs France prediction

Although they lost points in their most recent match, Belgium delivered an impressive performance in their earlier home game against Israel in the opening fixture. Consequently, they are determined to do everything necessary to protect their position in this match following their 2-0 defeat to Didier Deschamps’ team in their latest clash in Group A2. We predict France to win this match by a close margin since they have won their last two games in a row.

Prediction: Belgium 1-2 France