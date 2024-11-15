Israel vs Belgium: Live stream and how to watch Nations League game online

Israel vs Belgium are set to face each other in the sixth round of the Nations League. This match will determine which team advances directly to League B and which team qualifies for the knockout rounds. Indeed, the Belgians possess a higher level of skill, yet they find themselves in a precarious situation today.

A few days ago, the Israelis delivered a surprising development. Their journey to Paris for a match against France was quite challenging. In this match, the team maintained their defence and finished with a score of 0:0. Undoubtedly, the French were assertive and created numerous opportunities. Israel responded defensively and had very few opportunities to score. Nonetheless, a draw remains a draw.

This marked the Israelis’ initial point in the tournament. Before that, there were some losses. However, it is intriguing that there is still hope for the team. Indeed, it is arriving in the final position. However, one team continues to struggle in this Nations League—Belgium. There are four points to consider. This match will determine which of them secures third place.

The Red Devils are undoubtedly experiencing a challenging phase at present. Under Tedesco’s leadership, the team has yet to find significant success; notably, it did not qualify for Euro-2024 this summer. Thibaut Courtois and de Bruyne are likewise declining to join the team. Now, Lukaku has made his entrance. Despite his presence, the national team faced a defeat against the Italians a few days ago, with a narrow score of 0:1. Belgium appeared quite vulnerable in that match, as the opponent played with greater confidence, applying pressure and generating more opportunities.

What time is Israel vs Belgium kickoff?

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Bozsik Aréna, Budapest

What TV channel is Israel vs Belgium on?

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Belgium: RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL TVI

RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL TVI Israel: 5Sport

Head-to-Head Record

06/09/2024 Belgium 3 – 1 Israel Friendly 13/10/2015 Belgium 3 – 1 Israel Euro Cup 31/03/2015 Israel 0 – 1 Belgium Euro Cup 10/11/2065 Israel 0 – 5 Belgium World Cup 09/05/2065 Belgium 1 – 0 Israel World Cup

Israel vs Belgium possible squads

Israel possible lineup: Peretz; Dasa, Nachimas, Shlomo, Goldberg, Haziza; Solomon, Abu Fani, Jaber, Gloukh; David

Belgium possible lineup: Casteels; Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate; Mangala, Onana; Lukebakio, Trossard, Bakayoko; Lukaku