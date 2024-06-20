Belgium vs Romania: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

Belgium heads into their Euro 2024 clash with Romania fully aware that this game is crucial to secure a victory. The Red Devils were taken shocked by a surprising 1-0 defeat to Slovakia in their first match, making this upcoming game a must-win. On the other hand, the Romanians find themselves in a different position.

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

Despite Domenico Tedesco’s optimism, Belgium will be concerned about another early departure after failing to go beyond the first round of the World Cup in Qatar less than two years ago.

On the other hand, the Romanians, who were not expected to perform well, are aware that a three-goal victory puts them in a strong position to advance to the next stage. Even a single point would almost certainly secure their progress.

What time is Belgium vs Romania kickoff?

Date: Saturday, June 22

Saturday, June 22 Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

What TV channel is Belgium vs Romania on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Belgium : VRT, La Une

: VRT, La Une Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : ZDF, MagentaTV

: ZDF, MagentaTV Romania : VOYO

: VOYO Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : ITVX, STV

: ITVX, STV USA: fuboTV, FOX

Head-to-Head Record

14/11/2012 – Friendly: Romania 2 – 1 Belgium

– Friendly: Romania 2 – 1 Belgium 11/11/2011 – Friendly: Belgium 2 – 1 Romania

– Friendly: Belgium 2 – 1 Romania 28/04/1999 – Friendly: Romania 1 – 0 Belgium

– Friendly: Romania 1 – 0 Belgium 22/04/1998 – Friendly: Belgium 1 – 1 Romania

– Friendly: Belgium 1 – 1 Romania 13/10/1993 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Romania 2 – 1 Belgium

Possible lineups

Belgium XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Carrasco; Bakayoko, Onana, De Bruyne; Doku, Trossard, Lukaku

Romania XI: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; Man, Marin, Marin, Stanciu, Coman; Dragus