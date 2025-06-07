Belgium vs Wales: How to watch live, stream link free

On Monday, at Roi Baudouin Stadium, a crucial Group 4 World Cup qualification match between Wales and Belgium will take place. The Belgium vs Wales match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

After losing their last two games, the host team will be eager to get back on track in their pursuit of a fourth straight World Cup berth and, maybe, revenge for their 2022 group-stage elimination in Qatar.

They seemed to be on track to earn maximum points in Friday’s first qualifying match against North Macedonia, due to a close-range goal from Maxim De Cuyper in the first half, but North Macedonia scored a goal four minutes before halftime to salvage a 1-1 draw.

In the interim, Wales’ World Cup qualification campaign has gotten off to a good start. On Friday, they cruised to a 3-0 home win against Liechtenstein in the qualifiers. Joe Rodon, defender for Leeds United, scored his first international goal, and two other players also contributed to the score.

What time is Belgium vs Wales kickoff?

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Monday, 9 June 2025

Monday, 9 June 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Stade Roi Baudouin, Bruxelles

Where to watch Belgium vs Wales

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, S4C, BBC Wales, BBC Radio 5 Live

fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, Tubi Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Belgium: VTM GO, Sporza, VTM, La Une

Belgium vs Wales possible lineups

Belgium possible lineup: Sels, Meunier, Debast, Faes, De Keyper, Nicolas, De Bruyne, Vanaken, Saelemaekers, Lukaku, Doku

Wales possible lineup: Darlow, Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Dasilva, Ampadu, Sorba, Johnson, Cullen, Wilson, Moore