Benfica vs Feyenoord live stream: Prediction, TV channel, Lineups

Benfica and Feyenoord aim to maintain their impressive recent performances as they face off at the Estadio da Luz in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Benfica vs Feyenoord match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

The Portuguese club Benfica got off to a slow start in the season, occasionally dropping points. However, things are looking up for the Eagles; they’re riding a six-game winning run. Not to mention the two Champions League victories the squad achieved. As predicted, Crvena Zvezda won the first round 2:1. But then Benfica shocked everyone by cruising to a 4-0 victory against Atletico.

Also, in their last several encounters, Feyenoord has won every single one. Its record is four victories out of five games. After their most recent loss, just before the Champions League began (0:4) against Bayer, the squad seemed to have little chance of advancing. However, the Dutch representative advanced to the second round with a 3:2 victory against Girona in a challenging encounter. Only Feyenoord could win in the last game of the tournament, and that was against Twente by a score of 2:1.

What time does Benfica vs Feyenoord kick off?

Benfica vs Feyenoord live stream, TV channel

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 8

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 8 USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Benfica vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord are improving, but Benfica is clearly stronger on paper and there are few teams in better form on the continent. On matchday two, Benfica defeated Atletico 4-0, a statement of purpose from a team that regularly loses in this league. A third victory in three would place them in the knockout stage.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Feyenoord

Benfica vs Feyenoord possible lineups

Benfica possible lineup: Trubin; Bah, Antonio Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Aursnes, Florentino Luis, Kokcu; Di Maria, Pavlidis, Akturkoglu

Feyenoord possible lineup: Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Beelen, Hancko, Bueno; Milambo, Hwang, Timber; Osman, Ueda, Igor Paixao