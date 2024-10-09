Bosnia vs Germany: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Bosnia vs Germany will be played in the third round of the Nations League. Given their prior performance in the competition, the Germans cannot afford to lose points.

Stadion Bilino Polje

Bosnia faces significant challenges in this group. It competes in League A, where the most formidable teams are assembled. The Bosnians are unlikely to contend for a top 2 position alongside Germany and the Netherlands. They and Hungary will compete for the third position and strive to maintain their standing in the league.

Nagelsmann’s team is undoubtedly a strong contender for the top position in their group. It will vie for it alongside the Netherlands. They have already competed in a match during the second round, which ended without a winner. The entire match unfolded in the first half, during which the majority of goals were scored. Overall, the Germans performed better, yet they were unable to secure the third goal – 2:2. In the opening round, the team confidently dominated Hungary, achieving a significant victory of 5:0.

Bosnia has yet to secure any victories in this LN. It began with a loss, allowing five goals to be scored against it. In contrast to Hungary, the team successfully scored two goals in response, resulting in a 2:5 outcome against the Netherlands. In the second round, they faced the Hungarians and ended the match in a goalless draw, sharing the points with a score of 0:0. The blue-and-yellow experienced a stroke of luck. However, the opponent performed significantly better and generated more opportunities; they could not find the back of the net.

Bosnia vs Germany date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Friday, October 11, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica

Where to watch Bosnia vs Germany

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Germany: RTL+, RTL

Where and how to watch Bosnia vs Germany live

With a VPN service, you can watch the match from anywhere. This service allows you to watch live streams on your TV, tablet, or mobile device.

Bosnia vs Germany possible lineups

Bosnia and Herzegovina possible lineup: Vasilj; Gazibegovic, Kolasinac, Bicakcic, Katic, Dedic; Tahorivic, Hajradanovic; Basic; Demirovic, Dzeko

Germany possible lineup: Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Wirtz, Andrich, Gross, Gnabry; Undav, Burkardt