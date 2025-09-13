HomeVideo

Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match Replay

By Time Soccer

Watch Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion full match replay and extended highlights.
The Premier League game was held at Vitality Stadium (Bournemouth, Dorset) on 13 September 2025.

Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football. Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

Latest Full Matches

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2025 Time Soccer