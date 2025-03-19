Brazil vs Colombia: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Brazil’s national football squad is preparing to meet Colombia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers. The top six teams from the ten competing countries will secure their seats in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Brazil vs Colombia match will kick off at 00:45 UK Time.

Although Brazil is now ranked fifth in qualifying, which is unrecognisable to them, the extended World Cup means that they are much more comfortable in their qualification aspirations.

Dorival Junior’s men may not inspire confidence in their most recent games, a pair of 1-1 draws with Venezuela and Uruguay in November, but they have improved since three consecutive losses in late 2023.

Colombia, on the other hand, began the qualifying cycle strongly but has since lost three of their past four games, including both matches in November. Their form towards the end of 2024 was a far cry from when they upset Brazil 2-1 in the reverse game in late 2023, their first qualification success over the Selecao.

When is Brazil vs Colombia?

Competition: World Cup Qualifying

World Cup Qualifying Game Day: Friday, 21 March 2024

Friday, 21 March 2024 Kick-off: 00:45 UK Time

00:45 UK Time Stadium: Arena BRB Mané Garrincha

What TV channel is Brazil vs Colombia on?

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1 USA: fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO, Telemundo

fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Canada: N/A

N/A Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

SBS On Demand, SBS Brazil: Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo, RBS TV, TV Centro América, TV Verdes Mares

Canais Globo, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo, RBS TV, TV Centro América, TV Verdes Mares Colombia: Caracol Playditu, Caracol TV, RCN Television, Deportes RCN En Vivo

Brazil vs Colombia possible squads

Brazil predicted lineup (4-3-3): Alisson (GK); Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Gerson, Cunha, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vini Jr.

Colombia predicted lineup (4-1-2-1-2): Vargas (GK); Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Portilla; Arias, Rios; Rodriguez; Diaz, Duran