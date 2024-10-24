Watch Brentford vs Ipswich Town Live Streaming Free, Preview and Lineups

At Saturday’s Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford and Ipswich Town will make their Premier League debut clash in an effort to redeem themselves from last weekend’s disappointing loss. The Brentford vs Ipswich Town match will kick off at 15:00 UK Time.

In last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, Brentford was sent crashing down to earth after letting a lead slip away in the second half. After a 5-2 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 5, the Bees’ three-game league losing streak ended. With eight Premier League matches under their belt, Brentford have managed three victories and one draw, enough for ten points and thirteenth place in the league.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town’s poor 2-0 loss to Everton at the Portman Road Stadium showed they have yet to find their footing in the English Premier League. After advancing from the Championship last year, McKenna’s squad has struggled to a winning record in their eight league matches, going winless and tying four times. Despite being 17th in the Premier League rankings, Ipswich Town is ahead of Wolves, Southampton, and Crystal Palace with four points from the first twenty-four available.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Date: Saturday, 26 October 2024

Saturday, 26 October 2024 Kick-Off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, Middlesex

Where can I watch Brentford vs Ipswich Town?

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada

fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Brentford vs Ipswich Town Squads

Brentford possible lineup: Flekken; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Damsgaard, Janelt, Norgaard; Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa

Ipswich Town possible lineup: Muric; O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Phillips, Morsy; Szmodics, Hutchinson, Clarke; Delap