Canada vs Mexico: How to watch live, stream link free

This week, CONCACAF Nations League powerhouses Mexico and Canada will reignite their rivalry as they meet in the Nations League semifinal in California on Thursday. The Canada vs Mexico match will kick off at 02:30 UK time.

SoFi Stadium

As co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, neither Canada nor Mexico will be participating in any competitive football in international cycle, joining the United States in this exception.

Under the direction of Jesse Marsch, a former manager of Leeds United, the Canadian national team has been doing well, and they are just getting better. Last summer, they made it all the way to the semi-finals of the CONMEBOL Copa America in the United States. In the quarterfinals of this tournament in November, the Canadians prevailed against Suriname with an aggregate score of four goals to zero.

Contrarily to their next opponents, Mexico has not been very spectacular and is really heading downwards. Their new coach, Javier Aguirre, formerly of Real Mallorca, has transformed them into a formidable opponent. In the quarterfinals, El Tri rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Honduras, 3-2 on aggregate.

Canada vs Mexico date & kick-off time

Competition: CONCACAF Nations League

CONCACAF Nations League Game Day: Friday, 21 March 2025

Friday, 21 March 2025 Kick-off: 02:30 UK time

02:30 UK time Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Where to watch Canada vs Mexico

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo, TUDN USA, Univision

Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo, TUDN USA, Univision Canada: fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN5, RDS 2, TLN

fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN5, RDS 2, TLN Australia: N/A

N/A Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7

Canada vs Mexico possible lineups

Canada predicted lineup (4-1-3-2): Dayne St. Clair (GK), Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan Osorio, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

Mexico predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagon (GK), Rodrigo Huescas, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Carlos Rodriguez, Efrain Alvarez, Luis Romo, Alexis Vega, Raul Jimenez