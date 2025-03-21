Canada vs USA: How to watch live, stream link free

The United States and Canada will contest a consolation match in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League on Sunday, deciding who finishes third in the regional tournament. The Canada vs USA match will kick off at 02:30 UK time.

In Thursday’s semifinal, the US fell a 1-0 decision to Panama, allowing Cecilio Waterman to score in the 94th minute. Mexico’s brace by Raúl Jiménez beat Canada 2-0 in meanwhile.

With these neighbouring nations racing towards the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Mexico, pride and bragging rights become highly sought after.

Jiménez scored twice to reach fourth position on Mexico’s all-time scoring chart, so Canada was unable to contain the Fulham FC striker. In Thursday’s 2-0 defeat, they also hardly challenged Club América goalie Luis Malagón one shot on target.

Head coach Jesse Marsch’s side now has another opportunity to prove they can go blow-for-blow with the United States. Two of the previous four iterations of this cross-border competition have Les Rouges won; they also hosted a friendly in September at Children’s Mercy Park at Sporting Kansas City.

Canada vs USA date & kick-off time

Competition: CONCACAF Nations League (Third Place Match)

CONCACAF Nations League (Third Place Match) Game Day: Sunday, 23 March 2025

Sunday, 23 March 2025 Kick-off: 22:00 UK time

22:00 UK time Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Where to watch Canada vs USA

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Paramount+, Univision NOW, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo, Univision

Paramount+, Univision NOW, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo, Univision Canada: fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN5, RDS, TLN

fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN5, RDS, TLN Australia: N/A

N/A Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN

Canada vs USA possible lineups

Canada possible lineup: Matt Turner, Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna, Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi

USA possible lineup: Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitória, Kamal Miller, Sam Adekugbe, Stephen Eustáquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Jonathan Osorio, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies