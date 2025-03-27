Chelsea Can Emerge As Team To Beat for 2025/26 Premier League Season

Impressing in his first season at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea, manager Enzo Maresca could be the man to bring Premier League title glory back to the west London outfit in the 2025/26 campaign.

The Italian has shown why he was worth Chelsea taking a chance on him after his successful spell at Leicester City and the Blues might take some stopping in the Premier League next season.

Maresca Making His Mark

There were certainly more than a few eyebrows raised when Chelsea made the decision to bring Maresca from the Foxes to Stamford Bridge last summer. Chelsea, who +110 with a Premier League bet to finish in the top four this season, were impressed with what the former Manchester City assistant coach did during his brief time at Leicester. The Blues, who are -188 favorites in the football odds to win the UEFA Conference League this season, have reaped the rewards in handing Maresca the job as Chelsea battle for a top-four finish this term. Maresca showed a winning mentality in helping Leicester win the 2023/24 Championship title and he’s brought that to Chelsea.

Even if the west London side miss out on a top-four finish this season, there has been enough good football witnessed at Stamford Bridge this term to suggest they can be a real force to be reckoned with in the next campaign. A squad with depth and quality throughout, another pre-season with Maresca at the helm could see this side not only catch up with their rivals but surpass them in the 2025/26 season.

2025/26 Season Could Be the Perfect Time To Strike

Next season might be just the perfect opportunity for Chelsea to overcome their rivals and land their first Premier League title since 2017. Liverpool find themselves on course for the English crown this season, but the Reds are set for a potentially unsettled summer ahead. With star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold set for a move to Real Madrid and the future of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also uncertain, Reds boss Arne Slot will have a big job on his hands next season.

Manchester City have been the dominant force in English football for the last four years but all good things must come to an end and the Cityzens are set for a rebuild at the Etihad Stadium and a title challenge next term might be a bridge too far. Arsenal have also been strong in recent years but, having watched City struggle, they look set to finish in second place in the Premier League once again this season behind Liverpool. Other big names such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have endured disastrous campaigns this term and it will be hard to see them challenging for silverware next season in the top flight.

Given how Chelsea have progressed since Maresca’s arrival in the capital and how their biggest rivals are shaping up ahead of next season, 2026 might be the year the Blues finally return to the top of the English game.