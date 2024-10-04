HomeNews

Where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham: Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-off time

The Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for the seventh round of the English Premier League. Everything is quite clear just by looking at the billboard. However, the preference remains evident even when considering the most recent outcomes.

Stamford Bridge, London
Chelsea is performing exceptionally well. The club has gained traction despite the coaching change over the summer and the significant influx of players. Maresca has a clear grasp of how to utilise the players he undoubtedly requires. The team has demonstrated remarkable efficiency. It is now on a streak of five consecutive victories across all competitions. In the EPL, the Blues began their campaign with a loss to Man City (0:2), but following that match, they remained unbeaten, with only one instance of sharing points against Crystal Palace. Recently, Chelsea has shown their prowess in other matches, having secured a victory against Brighton with a score of 4:2 just a week ago.

During the week, Maresca’s team achieved another victory, winning with a score of 4:2, this time in the Conference League. The club triumphed over Ghent, and we can confidently assert that the English representative is among the frontrunners of the entire tournament. Chelsea is performing admirably in the EPL, currently holding 13 points and sitting in fourth place, with only a slight gap separating them from the leaders.

Nottingham Forest finds itself in a more challenging position than its rivals in this encounter. Its position on the table is still relatively decent—sitting in tenth place in the middle. Foresters clearly express their satisfaction with this. Nonetheless, they must remain in this location. The team exhibits instability, producing varying results with each round. Indeed, Forest had a significant triumph against Liverpool (1:0). However, in other games against weaker opponents, he was beginning to encounter difficulties.

What time is Chelsea vs Nottingham kick-off?

  • Competition: Premier League
  • Game Day: Sunday, 6 October 2024
  • Kick-off: 14:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Is Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest on TV?

CountryStreaming Services
UKBBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
USAPeacock, SiriusXM FC
CanadafuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
AustraliaOptus Sport
ItalySKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 257
GermanySky Go, WOW, Sky Sport 6/HD, Sky Sport Mix
FrancemyCANAL, Canal+ Live 1
PortugalDAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
SpainMovistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 2
Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+ $6.99 monthly
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

How can I watch the Chelsea match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Chelsea highlights page shortly after the game.
Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest possible lineups

Chelsea predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez (GK), Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sels (GK), Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno, Ward-Prowse, Yates, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Anderson, Wood

