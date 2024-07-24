HomeMatch

How to watch Club Brugge vs Mechelen on TV: Channel, Live stream

By Time Soccer
The new Belgian Pro League season begins this weekend with champions Club Brugge hosting KV Mechelen in the opening match on Friday.

Jan Breydelstadion, Brugge
The previous weekend, Brugge suffered a defeat in the Super Cup, losing to Union SG by a score of 2-1. Mechelen, on the other hand, can boast a respectable recent record against their hosts, having drawn both of their matches against them during the previous season.

When is Club Brugge vs Mechelen?

  • Competition: Pro League
  • Game Day: Friday, July 26, 2024
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
  • Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion, Brugge

Where to watch Club Brugge vs Mechelen

  • UK: 
  • USA: ESPN+, ESPN App
  • Canada: DAZN Canada
  • Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Play Sports, DAZN Pro League 1, DAZN Belgium, Sporza

Club Brugge vs Mechelen predicted lineups

Club Brugge possible starting lineup: Mignolet; Romero, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Nielsen, Vetlesen; Olsen, Vanaken, Onyedika; Nilsson

Mechelen possible starting lineup: Thoelen; Belghali, Konate, Marsa, Foulon; Schoofs, Mrabti; Pflucke, Bafdili, Storm; Lauberdach

