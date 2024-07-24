The new Belgian Pro League season begins this weekend with champions Club Brugge hosting KV Mechelen in the opening match on Friday.
The previous weekend, Brugge suffered a defeat in the Super Cup, losing to Union SG by a score of 2-1. Mechelen, on the other hand, can boast a respectable recent record against their hosts, having drawn both of their matches against them during the previous season.
When is Club Brugge vs Mechelen?
- Competition: Pro League
- Game Day: Friday, July 26, 2024
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
- Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion, Brugge
Where to watch Club Brugge vs Mechelen
- UK:
- USA: ESPN+, ESPN App
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Play Sports, DAZN Pro League 1, DAZN Belgium, Sporza
Club Brugge vs Mechelen predicted lineups
Club Brugge possible starting lineup: Mignolet; Romero, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Nielsen, Vetlesen; Olsen, Vanaken, Onyedika; Nilsson
Mechelen possible starting lineup: Thoelen; Belghali, Konate, Marsa, Foulon; Schoofs, Mrabti; Pflucke, Bafdili, Storm; Lauberdach