Copa America 2024 stadiums: Venue guide, host cities

The Copa América is the continent’s primary football (soccer) tournament, held every four years. The Copa América is the oldest soccer tournament in the globe.

The United States will host the 2024 Copa América from June 20 to July 14. It will feature 16 participating nations, including 10 from South America and six (6) qualifiers from Concacaf. Each location hosts 2 or 3 games.

The first game will be held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the final match will be held at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium. The news about both places came out on November 20, 2023. All of the other sites were named on December 4, 2023, just two weeks after the starting and end places were set.

Let’s take a closer look at the host cities and their respective stadiums for this year’s competition.

Hard Rock Stadium

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Opened: 1987

1987 Capacity: 64,767

64,767 Home: Miami Dolphins (NFL), Miami Hurricanes (NCAAF), Orange Bowl (NCAAF)

Miami Dolphins (NFL), Miami Hurricanes (NCAAF), Orange Bowl (NCAAF) Matches: Group Stage (Group A, C), Final

Hard Rock Stadium

The idea for the arena came from Joe Robbie, creator of the Miami Dolphins. After playing in the Orange Bowl downtown for many years, the club decided to relocate north. A two-story stadium accommodating 75,000 people was constructed here in 1987, surrounded by massive parking lots. Those iconic eight-cornered ramps leading to the top deck were a hallmark of the venue. The 2024 Copa America Final will take place at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Bank of America Stadium

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Opened: 1996

1996 Capacity: 75,000

75,000 Home: Carolina Panthers (NFL), Charlotte FC (MLS)

Carolina Panthers (NFL), Charlotte FC (MLS) Matches: Semifinal, 3rd Place match

Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers’ inclusion in the NFL league was partially due to the enormous demand in purchasing private seat licences throughout the stadium’s development. Bank of America Stadium now has 153 luxury boxes, an upgrade that took place between 2014 and 2016. Additionally, the screens and six little domes above the venue’s main entrances have been changed out.

MetLife Stadium

Location: East Rutherford, NJ (New York City metro area)

East Rutherford, NJ (New York City metro area) Opened: 2010

2010 Capacity: 82,500

82,500 Home: New York Giants (NFL), New York Jets (NFL)

New York Giants (NFL), New York Jets (NFL) Matches: Group Stage (Group A, C), Semifinal

MetLife Stadium

It replaced Giants Stadium and opened in 2010 at a cost of around $1.6 billion, making it the most costly stadium in the US at the time. The New York Giants and the New York Jets play their home games in this stadium, making it one of only two in the NFL that does double duty. Super Bowl XLVIII and other 2026 FIFA World Cup games will be held at MetLife Stadium.

AT&T Stadium

Location: Arlington, TX (Dallas metro area)

Arlington, TX (Dallas metro area) Opened: 2009

2009 Capacity: 80,000

80,000 Home: Dallas Cowboys (NFL), Cotton Bowl (NCAAF)

Dallas Cowboys (NFL), Cotton Bowl (NCAAF) Matches: Group Stage (Group A, C), Quarterfinal

AT&T Stadium

Musical performances, basketball games, rodeos, motocross, and more may all take place under the retractable roof of the stadium. From 1971 until its replacement in 2008, it served as the Cowboys’ home stadium. Jerry World and the Death Star are two names for the biggest stadium in the National Football League. It can hold 80,000 attendees and has the capability to grow to over 100,000. In 2009, 105,121 fans were the record-breaking crowd for an NFL regular season match at AT&T Stadium.

State Farm Stadium

Location: Glendale, AZ

Opened: 2003

Capacity: 63,400

Home: Arizona Cardinals (NFL), Fiesta Bowl (NCAAF)

Matches: Group Stage (Group B, D), Quarterfinal

State Farm Stadium

This is the only stadium in the United States and among the few worldwide with an extending pitch and a retractable roof. The platform that stretches under the south stands ensures perfect grass conditions every day. In only the first half of the year, up to 91 events, including American football games and football concerts, were held at State Farm Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Opened: 2020

2020 Capacity: 65,500

65,500 Home: Las Vegas Raiders (NFL), UNLV Rebels (NCAAF)

Las Vegas Raiders (NFL), UNLV Rebels (NCAAF) Matches: Group Stage (Group B, D), Quarterfinal

Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium took just over 2.5 years to build after construction started in November 2017, which is a great outcome for a large investment. It concluded on time. The stadium is shaped like a stylish, futuristic device, similar to a high-end sports vehicle. The glossy black and silver colour combination dominates the venue’s exterior design.

NRG Stadium

Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Opened: 2002

2002 Capacity: 72,200

72,200 Home: Houston Texans (NFL), Texas Bowl (NCAAF)

Houston Texans (NFL), Texas Bowl (NCAAF) Matches: Group Stage (Group B, D), Quarterfinal

NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium was completed in 2002 at an estimated price of $352 million, symbolising the fusion of innovation and practicality in sports design. It holds the status of being the first NFL stadium with a retractable roof. The current capacity is 72,220 seats, although it may be extended to host even bigger events. The stadium will play home to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in addition to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Opened: 2017

2017 Capacity: 71,000

71,000 Home: Atlanta Falcons (NFL), Atlanta United (MLS), Peach Bowl (NCAAF), SEC Championship Game (NCAA)

Atlanta Falcons (NFL), Atlanta United (MLS), Peach Bowl (NCAAF), SEC Championship Game (NCAA) Matches: Group Stage (Group A, C)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The stadium has been the site of big events since it opened, like the 2018 MLS Cup and the 2019 Super Bowl LIII. It will also be the site of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The movable roof of the stadium is one of its most famous architectural features. It is made up of eight clear triangular pieces that move on parallel rails and look like bird wings when they are open. The design was influenced by Rome’s Pantheon. The roof is made of a clear, light polymer material that lets you control the amount of light and see the Atlanta skyline. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is where the first Copa America 2024 game will take place.

SoFi Stadium

Location: Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles metro area)

Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles metro area) Opened: 2020

2020 Capacity: 70,000

70,000 Home: Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Los Angeles Chargers (NFL), LA Bowl (NCAAF)

Los Angeles Rams (NFL), Los Angeles Chargers (NFL), LA Bowl (NCAAF) Matches: Group Stage (Group B, D)

SoFi Stadium

It is close to Los Angeles International Airport and stands where the Hollywood Park circuit formerly stood. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which opens in September 2020. Being home to two NFL teams makes it one of the rare stadiums. Additionally, events from the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics are anticipated to take place at the stadium.

Levi’s Stadium

Location: Santa Clara, CA (San Francisco metro area)

Santa Clara, CA (San Francisco metro area) Opened: 2014

2014 Capacity: 68,500

68,500 Home: San Francisco 49ers (NFL)

San Francisco 49ers (NFL) Matches: Group Stage (Group B, D)

Levi’s Stadium

July 17, 2014 was the formal opening of the stadium. A multi-use venue with an emphasis on the spectator experience and environmentally friendly technologies, Levi’s Stadium was designed by the architectural company HNTB. The current capacity is 68,500, but for large events like the Super Bowl and the FIFA World Cup, it can be expanded to around 75,000. Since 2014, the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League have called this California stadium their home.

Arrowhead Stadium

Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Opened: 1972

1972 Capacity: 76,400

76,400 Home: Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

Kansas City Chiefs (NFL) Matches: Group Stage (Group C)

Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Field was built after voters passed a $102 million bond issue in 1967 for a new sporting complex. The complex was supposed to have both a baseball and football field with a shared moving roof. Note that it is the biggest sports complex in Missouri in terms of how many people it can hold. An important $375 million makeover of the stadium took place in 2010, making it possible for it to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. College football games and other football games have been played there.

Children’s Mercy Park

Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Opened: 2011

2011 Capacity: 18,500

18,500 Home: Sporting KC (MLS), Kansas City Current (NWSL)

Sporting KC (MLS), Kansas City Current (NWSL) Matches: Group Stage (Group A)

Children’s Mercy Park

Matches between the Olympic squad and the US women’s national team were place at this charming site. A philanthropic sponsorship agreement was also first seen at Children’s Mercy Park. The Livestrong charity, which fights cancer, will have the name for six years as a donation. The organisers have promised at least $7.5 million, with the exact amount dependent on the arena’s profitability.

Exploria Stadium

Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Opened: 2017

2017 Capacity: 25,500

25,500 Home: Orlando City SC (MLS), Orlando Pride (NWSL), Cure Bowl (NCAAF)

Orlando City SC (MLS), Orlando Pride (NWSL), Cure Bowl (NCAAF) Matches: Group Stage (Groups A, C)

Exploria Stadium

With plans to open an MLS team in the city, a new stadium started to take shape. It’s interesting that Exploria Stadium was originally meant to hold 19,000 people. However, Orlando City’s first season at the nearby Citrus Bowl was so well-attended that a decision was made during construction to add a second-level south stand that could hold up to 25,500 people. It cost more than expected, going from $110 million to $155 million.

Q2 Stadium

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Opened: 2021

2021 Capacity: 20,700

20,700 Home: Austin FC (MLS)

Austin FC (MLS) Matches: Group Stage (Group B, D)

Q2 Stadium

The Gensler studio’s architects were inspired by Austin’s laid-back vibe and spaciousness when developing the stadium, resulting in many unique areas. Fans may find covered amenities on one side of the stadium, while on the other, open terraces. Even though Q2 Stadium is naturally rather light and airy, optimising ventilation was the primary concern in this case. This is due to the fact that the Major League Soccer league was worried about holding matches in the scorching Texas summer.