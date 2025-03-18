Croatia vs France: Live Stream, TV channel and Preview

France faces off against Croatia once more as they travel to Split for the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals. The Croatia vs France will kick off at 19:45 UK Time.

France faced a challenging conclusion to Euro 2024 and an arduous beginning to the new Nations League. The team exited the tournament in the semi-finals, suffering a rather timid defeat to Spain with a score of 1:2. At the beginning of the Nations League, Deschamps’ team faced a significant defeat against Italy, losing 1:3. However, the ‘tricoloured’ team regained their confidence and embarked on an unbeaten streak that extended to five games. During this period, there was only one draw in France, which was not against Italy, resulting in a score of 0:0 with Israel. The Italian national team exacted their revenge in the Nations League, winning 3:1.

However, the Croats performed significantly poorer in the group stage of the tournament. At Euro 2024, it is worth noting that the national team did not succeed, failing to reach the play-offs. Their shortcomings persisted in the LN. There have been just two victories in six rounds, along with two draws and two losses for each team. Croatia’s statistics for scoring and conceding are identical, standing at eight for each. The team achieved victories in matches against the quartet outsiders, winning 1-0 against Poland and 2-1 against Scotland.

Croatia vs France date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Thursday, 20 March 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Stadion Poljud, Split

How to watch Croatia vs France on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Croatia : Nova TV

Nova TV France: TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1

Croatia vs France possible lineup

Croatia predicted lineup (3-4-3): Livakovic (GK), Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol, Perisic, Modric, Kovacic, Sosa, Kramaric, Budimir, Baturina

France predicted lineup (4-3-3): Maignan (GK), Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Digne, Guendouzi, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Mbappe, Olise