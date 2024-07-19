Cruz Azul vs Toluca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Cruz Azul, with the defensive prowess of Colombian pair Kevin Mier and Willer Ditta, is set to host Toluca on Saturday in a highly anticipated match that could decide the leader of the Apertura 2024 Mexican football tournament.

Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Ciudad de México

Apertura 2024 has been a remarkable tournament for Cruz Azul, showcasing their relentless drive each time they step onto the field. Under the guidance of Martin Anselmi, the team is performing at a high level, securing victories against opponents who also possess considerable strength. The upcoming match against Toluca in the fourth round is crucial for maintaining this positive momentum.

With a break in Liga MX following this match before the 2024 Liga Cup begins, a win on Saturday is vital for finishing the first half of the tournament on a high note. While Anselmi remains humble, it is evident that Cruz Azul is emerging as a strong contender for the title. However, defeating the Red Devils will not be an easy task.

Toluca, despite facing significant player losses, has a solid game plan that they aim to build upon this season. A notable disadvantage for Toluca is that they played a match against Mazatlán on Wednesday night, giving them less recovery time before facing Cruz Azul at the Blue Stadium.

This match, part of the fourth round of Apertura 2024, is set for Saturday, July 20, kicking off at 9:05 p.m. Mexico Central Time, and will take place at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, expected to be filled with passionate Cruz Azul supporters.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Toluca match be played?

Cruz Azul vs Toluca will be played at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on July 20, 2024. The kick-off is scheduled for 23:05 ET / 20:05 PT in the US.

Games Cruz Azul vs Toluca Date Saturday, July 20 Times 11:05 pm ET, 8:05 pm PT Venue Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Ciudad de México Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The following television channels and online services will be broadcasting Cruz Azul vs Toluca:

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN

TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 28/04/24 Toluca 0 – 1 Cruz Azul Liga MX 09/07/23 Cruz Azul 0 – 2 Toluca Liga MX 12/02/23 Toluca 3 – 1 Cruz Azul Liga MX 23/12/22 Toluca 1 – 1 Cruz Azul Copa México 15/08/22 Cruz Azul 2 – 3 Toluca Liga MX

Cruz Azul vs Toluca predicted lineups

Cruz Azul predicted lineups: Kevin Mier, Jorge Sánchez, Rodolfo Rotondi, Gonzalo Piovi, Luis Romo, Willer Ditta, Ignacio Rivero, Lorenzo Faravelli, Georgios Giakoumakis, Carlos Rodríguez, Andrés Montaño

Toluca predicted lineups: Thiago Volpi, Brian García, Jesús Gallardo, Marcel Ruiz, Luan Garcia, Federico Pereira, Edgar Lopez, Claudio Baeza, Paulinho, Ernesto Vega, Jean Meneses