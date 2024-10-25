Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream: Prediction, Free links, TV channel, lineups

This week’s Premier League Super Sunday features four games, including an all-London Crystal Palace vs Tottenham matchup at Selhurst Park. The three games start at 14:00.
Monday night’s 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest added to Palace’s terrible start to the season. Nobody can deny that they have had a terrible start to the season, even if manager Oliver Glasner claims he is optimistic about the future.
While the international break was underway, Spurs bounced back with a 4-1 victory against West Ham and a 1-0 Europa League victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.
When does Crystal Palace vs Tottenham kick-off?
- Competition: Premier League
- Game Day: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Kick-off: 13:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Selhurst Park, London
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham on TV
|Country
|Streaming Services
|UK
|N/A
|USA
|Peacock, SiriusXM FC
|Canada
|fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Italy
|SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 258
|France
|myCANAL, Canal+ Live 2
|Germany
|Sky Sport Mix
|Portugal
|DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
|Spain
|Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 3
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Prediction
The recent strong performance of Spurs, coupled with Crystal Palace’s winless beginning to the season and their head-to-head history in recent years, clearly indicates one outcome – a victory for Tottenham.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham predicted lineups
Crystal Palace predicted XI (3-4-3): Henderson (GK), Lacroix, Chalobah, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Kamada, Nketiah, Eze
Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicario (GK), Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Kulusevski, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Werner