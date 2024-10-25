Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream: Prediction, Free links, TV channel, lineups

This week’s Premier League Super Sunday features four games, including an all-London Crystal Palace vs Tottenham matchup at Selhurst Park. The three games start at 14:00.

Selhurst Park, London

Monday night’s 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest added to Palace’s terrible start to the season. Nobody can deny that they have had a terrible start to the season, even if manager Oliver Glasner claims he is optimistic about the future.

While the international break was underway, Spurs bounced back with a 4-1 victory against West Ham and a 1-0 Europa League victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.

When does Crystal Palace vs Tottenham kick-off?

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Game Day: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Kick-off: 13:00 UK Time

13:00 UK Time Stadium: Selhurst Park, London

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham on TV

Country Streaming Services UK N/A USA Peacock, SiriusXM FC Canada fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada Australia Optus Sport Italy SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 258 France myCANAL, Canal+ Live 2 Germany Sky Sport Mix Portugal DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal, DAZN Portugal Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 3

Watch the Tottenham Hotspur match video highlights Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Prediction

The recent strong performance of Spurs, coupled with Crystal Palace’s winless beginning to the season and their head-to-head history in recent years, clearly indicates one outcome – a victory for Tottenham.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham