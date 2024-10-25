Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live stream: Prediction, Free links, TV channel, lineups

HomeNews

This week’s Premier League Super Sunday features four games, including an all-London Crystal Palace vs Tottenham matchup at Selhurst Park. The three games start at 14:00.

Selhurst Park, London
Monday night’s 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest added to Palace’s terrible start to the season. Nobody can deny that they have had a terrible start to the season, even if manager Oliver Glasner claims he is optimistic about the future.

While the international break was underway, Spurs bounced back with a 4-1 victory against West Ham and a 1-0 Europa League victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.

When does Crystal Palace vs Tottenham kick-off?

  • Competition: Premier League
  • Game Day: Sunday, October 27, 2024
  • Kick-off: 13:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Selhurst Park, London

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham on TV

CountryStreaming Services
UKN/A
USAPeacock, SiriusXM FC
CanadafuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
AustraliaOptus Sport
ItalySKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 258
FrancemyCANAL, Canal+ Live 2
GermanySky Sport Mix
PortugalDAZN Eleven 3 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
SpainMovistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 3

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Prediction

The recent strong performance of Spurs, coupled with Crystal Palace’s winless beginning to the season and their head-to-head history in recent years, clearly indicates one outcome – a victory for Tottenham.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham predicted lineups

Crystal Palace predicted XI (3-4-3): Henderson (GK), Lacroix, Chalobah, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Kamada, Nketiah, Eze

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicario (GK), Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Kulusevski, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Werner

