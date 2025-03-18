Denmark faces Portugal in the first match of the Nations League quarter-finals. For nearly a decade, these national teams have not faced one another. The Denmark vs Portugal clash will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

Parken Stadium

Robert Martinez has assembled a team rich in talent across all positions, making their exit from Euro 2024 in the quarter-finals a significant letdown. The Portuguese returned to form in the Nations League, finishing unbeaten in Group A with four victories and two draws across their six matches. The standout moment was a 5-1 victory over Poland, which prompted two bets for Slips Tips, illustrating the potential of Martinez’s team when all their key players are performing at their best.

Denmark consistently presents a formidable challenge, and they will be counting on the support of a full Parken Stadium to provide them with an advantage in the first leg of this quarter-final. The Danes faced disappointment at the Euros, exiting in the last 16, yet they secured a second-place finish behind Spain in a challenging Nations League group. Denmark is currently experiencing a period of transition, having appointed new coach Brian Riemer in October. A victory against Portugal would provide a significant boost as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.

Denmark vs Portugal date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Thursday, 20 March 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Parken, København

Where to watch Denmark vs Portugal

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, ViX

fuboTV, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1, RTP 1 Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

Denmark vs Portugal possible lineups

Denmark possible lineup: Schmeichel, Roerslev, Andersen, Vestergaard, Dorgu, Hjulmand, Hojberg, Eriksen, Skov Olsen, Damsgaard, Hojlund

Portugal possible lineup: Costa, Dalot, Dias, A Silva, N Mendes, Vitinha, J Neves, Fernandes, Leao, B Silva, Ronaldo