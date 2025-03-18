Denmark faces Portugal in the first match of the Nations League quarter-finals. For nearly a decade, these national teams have not faced one another. The Denmark vs Portugal clash will kick off at 19:45 UK time.
Robert Martinez has assembled a team rich in talent across all positions, making their exit from Euro 2024 in the quarter-finals a significant letdown. The Portuguese returned to form in the Nations League, finishing unbeaten in Group A with four victories and two draws across their six matches. The standout moment was a 5-1 victory over Poland, which prompted two bets for Slips Tips, illustrating the potential of Martinez’s team when all their key players are performing at their best.
Denmark consistently presents a formidable challenge, and they will be counting on the support of a full Parken Stadium to provide them with an advantage in the first leg of this quarter-final. The Danes faced disappointment at the Euros, exiting in the last 16, yet they secured a second-place finish behind Spain in a challenging Nations League group. Denmark is currently experiencing a period of transition, having appointed new coach Brian Riemer in October. A victory against Portugal would provide a significant boost as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.
Denmark vs Portugal date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Nations League
- Game Day: Thursday, 20 March 2025
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Parken, København
Where to watch Denmark vs Portugal
- UK: N/A
- USA: fuboTV, ViX
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1, RTP 1
- Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark
Denmark vs Portugal possible lineups
Denmark possible lineup: Schmeichel, Roerslev, Andersen, Vestergaard, Dorgu, Hjulmand, Hojberg, Eriksen, Skov Olsen, Damsgaard, Hojlund
Portugal possible lineup: Costa, Dalot, Dias, A Silva, N Mendes, Vitinha, J Neves, Fernandes, Leao, B Silva, Ronaldo