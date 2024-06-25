Denmark vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link free

Denmark and Serbia will meet in the third round of Euro 2024. It’s hard to name a favourite here; both teams have played different matches and achieved different results. However, they can still qualify for the playoffs.

Allianz Arena, Munchen

Denmark is still not a very clear team. They haven’t lost in both games. First, there was the game against Slovenia. They played hard but only got one goal. The team looked better when they played England, but that was because of the opposing team. The English scored quickly and then returned the ball to Denmark.

The Serbian national team has only one league point so far. But after a 0-1 defeat to England at the start, Dragan Stojkovic’s team managed to save the game against Slovenia when Luka Jovic scored the return goal in the 95th minute of the game. So the Serbs need to win, too.

When is the Denmark vs Serbia?

Date: Tuesday, June 25

Tuesday, June 25 Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

9 pm local / 3 pm ET Venue: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena Location: Munchen, Germany

What TV channel is Denmark vs Serbia on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Austria: RTL

RTL Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Denmark: DR

DR Germany : MagentaTV, Servus TV

: MagentaTV, Servus TV Serbia : RTS

: RTS Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : ITV

: ITV USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

29/03/2022 – Friendly: Denmark 3 – 0 Serbia

– Friendly: Denmark 3 – 0 Serbia 13/06/2015 – UEFA European Championship: Denmark 2 – 0 Serbia

– UEFA European Championship: Denmark 2 – 0 Serbia 14/11/2014 – UEFA European Championship: Serbia 1 – 3 Denmark

Possible line-ups

Denmark starting lineup: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Maehle; Eriksen; Hojlund, Wind

Serbia starting lineup: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Milenkovic; Zivkovic, Ilic, Lukic, Mladenovic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic; Mitrovic