Denmark vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link free

By Ann Hovh
Denmark and Serbia will meet in the third round of Euro 2024. It’s hard to name a favourite here; both teams have played different matches and achieved different results. However, they can still qualify for the playoffs.

Allianz Arena, Munchen
Denmark is still not a very clear team. They haven’t lost in both games. First, there was the game against Slovenia. They played hard but only got one goal. The team looked better when they played England, but that was because of the opposing team. The English scored quickly and then returned the ball to Denmark.

The Serbian national team has only one league point so far. But after a 0-1 defeat to England at the start, Dragan Stojkovic’s team managed to save the game against Slovenia when Luka Jovic scored the return goal in the 95th minute of the game. So the Serbs need to win, too.

When is the Denmark vs Serbia?

  • Date: Tuesday, June 25
  • Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET
  • Venue: Allianz Arena
  • Location: Munchen, Germany

What TV channel is Denmark vs Serbia on?

  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Austria: RTL
  • Canada: TVA, TSN
  • Denmark: DR
  • Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV
  • Serbia: RTS
  • Spain: RTVE
  • UK: ITV
  • USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

  • 29/03/2022 – Friendly: Denmark 3 – 0 Serbia
  • 13/06/2015 – UEFA European Championship: Denmark 2 – 0 Serbia
  • 14/11/2014 – UEFA European Championship: Serbia 1 – 3 Denmark

Possible line-ups

Denmark starting lineup: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Maehle; Eriksen; Hojlund, Wind

Serbia starting lineup: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Milenkovic; Zivkovic, Ilic, Lukic, Mladenovic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic; Mitrovic

Ann Hovh
Ann Hovh is an experienced freelance sports writer with a passion for football. She has been a key contributor to Time Soccer since 2011. With over 12 years of industry experience, Ann deeply understands football. She provides readers with a comprehensive analysis that goes beyond the score sheet.

