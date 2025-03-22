England vs Latvia: Live stream, how to watch free

On Monday night, England and Latvia will face off at Wembley Stadium in what is shaping up to be a Group K showdown in the UEFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying. The England vs Latvia match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

England stands out as the primary favourites in Group K. Among their relatively equal competitors, Serbia and Albania stand out, with the latter’s prominence coming at the cost of Euro 2024. The Three Lions faced the Albanians recently, securing a 2-0 victory. Thomas Tuchel’s team exhibited total control. Notably, this was the coach’s inaugural game at the helm of the national team.

Latvia successfully commenced this qualification with a 1-0 victory over Andorra. They will undoubtedly compete for roughly the same positions. We may not rely on the first position, but as for the second, who can say how things will unfold? At this early stage of World Cup qualification, the national team has already secured three points and currently sits in second place.

England vs Latvia date & kick-off time

Where to watch England vs Latvia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV

USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

Australia: Optus Sport

Latvia: Go3 Extra Sports Latvia, LTV7 Latvia

England vs Latvia possible lineups

England possible lineup:

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn, Myles Lewis-Skelly

Kyle Walker, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn, Myles Lewis-Skelly Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Curtis Jones

Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Curtis Jones Forwards: Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford

