England vs Slovakia: Live Stream free today, TV channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

England and Slovakia will go head-to-head in a crucial match to determine which team will secure a spot in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. Undoubtedly, the clear favourite is apparent to all. However, the Slovaks have the opportunity to pleasantly surprise everyone.

In the European Championship group stage, Southgate’s squad disappointed a lot of fans. It possesses world-class talents across all lines, making it one of the tournament’s strongest teams. However, the English play conservatively and seldom take chances. Three Lions sit in defence and deliver the ball to the opponent after the first goal. Thus, England beat Serbia (1:0), Denmark (1:1), and Slovenia (0:0). It will struggle with the first powerful team. The same Danes had several opportunities and almost won. However, Southgate’s team reached the play-offs from the first line.

In contrast to expectations, Slovakia performed admirably in a challenging group. First, the team secured crucial points in the match against Belgium (1-0). I wouldn’t necessarily argue that Kolzon’s wards deserved the victory – the Belgians certainly had numerous opportunities. The Slovaks displayed solid defensive skills and also had opportunities to score. Then there was a loss to a motivated and active Ukraine, along with a 1-1 tie with Romania, which enabled both teams to advance from the group.

What time is England vs Slovakia kickoff?

Date: Sunday, June 30

Sunday, June 30 Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET

What TV channel is England vs Slovakia on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : ZDF, MagentaTV

: ZDF, MagentaTV Italy: SKY, Rai, NOW TV

SKY, Rai, NOW TV Slovakia: Dajto

Dajto Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : ITV, STV

: ITV, STV USA: fuboTV, FOX

Head-to-Head Record

04/09/2017 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: England 2 – 1 Slovakia

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: England 2 – 1 Slovakia 04/09/ 20 16 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Slovakia 0 – 1 England

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Slovakia 0 – 1 England 20/06/ 20 16 – UEFA European Championship: Slovakia 0 – 0 England

– UEFA European Championship: Slovakia 0 – 0 England 28/03/ 20 09 – Friendly: England 4 – 0 Slovakia

– Friendly: England 4 – 0 Slovakia 11/06/2003 – UEFA European Championship: England 2 – 1 Slovakia

Possible line-ups

England starting lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Slovakia starting lineup: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin