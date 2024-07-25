On Saturday, Everton will be playing their second pre-season friendly of the summer as they travel to Salford City.

Salford City’s recent performance has been quite inconsistent, with 1 win, 1 draw, and 3 defeats in their last few matches across all competitions. The team aims to recover from their current inconsistencies and deliver an impressive performance against Everton FC.

Conversely, Everton FC has been doing well recently, winning three of their previous five matches in all competitions while drawing one and losing one. The squad has shown toughness and resolve in their play despite their most recent setback against Arsenal FC. In their next match against Salford City, Sean Mark Dyche will aim to hone his team’s strategies in an effort to extend their winning run.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

What time is Salford City vs Everton kick-off?

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

15:00 UK time Stadium: The Peninsula Stadium, Salford, Greater Manchester

Where to watch Salford City vs Evertond

UK: Everton TV

Everton TV USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Salford City vs Everton Squads

Salford City possible starting lineup: Jones; Edwards, Negru, Chester, Garbutt; Lund, Humbles; Chesters, Woodburn, N’Mai; Dackers

Everton possible starting lineup: Virginia; Coleman, Onyango, Keane, Campbell; Gueye, Doucoure, Metcalfe; McNeil, Maupay, Calvert-Lewin