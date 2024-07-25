On Saturday, Everton will be playing their second pre-season friendly of the summer as they travel to Salford City.
Salford City’s recent performance has been quite inconsistent, with 1 win, 1 draw, and 3 defeats in their last few matches across all competitions. The team aims to recover from their current inconsistencies and deliver an impressive performance against Everton FC.
Conversely, Everton FC has been doing well recently, winning three of their previous five matches in all competitions while drawing one and losing one. The squad has shown toughness and resolve in their play despite their most recent setback against Arsenal FC. In their next match against Salford City, Sean Mark Dyche will aim to hone his team’s strategies in an effort to extend their winning run.
You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
What time is Salford City vs Everton kick-off?
- Competition: Friendly
- Game Day: Saturday, July 27, 2024
- Kick-off: 15:00 UK time
- Stadium: The Peninsula Stadium, Salford, Greater Manchester
Where to watch Salford City vs Evertond
- UK: Everton TV
- USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Salford City vs Everton Squads
Salford City possible starting lineup: Jones; Edwards, Negru, Chester, Garbutt; Lund, Humbles; Chesters, Woodburn, N’Mai; Dackers
Everton possible starting lineup: Virginia; Coleman, Onyango, Keane, Campbell; Gueye, Doucoure, Metcalfe; McNeil, Maupay, Calvert-Lewin