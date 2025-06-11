Fern Hawkins – Harry Maguire’s Wife: Her Life, Career, and Influence

Harry Maguire is a name you probably recognise, noted for his position as a defender for Manchester United and the England national team. However, in the background of the limelight, there is a woman who is equally remarkable—Fern Hawkins. Beyond being a footballer’s wife, Fern is a qualified physiotherapist, a business owner, a social media influencer, and, above all, a dedicated mother.

Fern Hawkins and Harry Maguire

Long before the glory, she has been with Maguire, quietly creating a meaningful life based on love, diligence, and fortitude. From her early beginnings to her developing profession and the wonderful family Fern Hawkins has produced, let’s explore everything you need to know about her.

Where It All Began

Fern Hawkins was born on July 23, 1994, in Sheffield, England—the very city where Harry Maguire grew up. Growing up in Sheffield, Fern led a relatively quiet life, far away from the public eye, until love and life choices brought her to the forefront.

For Fern, education has always taken front stage. She graduated with First Class Honours from her freshly earned Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy in 2017. Her academic path reveals her constant commitment and drive, therefore proving that she is always more than simply someone in the background.

Fern Hawkins Professional Career

Now that Fern had her degree, she could start working as a masseuse. Her past in healthcare not only makes her seem more trustworthy, but it also shows how much she cares about health and fitness.

“Saint Rose”, Fern’s floristry company, was founded in 2024, the year she really embraced entrepreneurship. This flower design company sprang to fame because to the meaningful and exquisite bouquets it created for weddings and other special occasions. Dear Lillie Saint and Piper Rose, the meaning of the name “Saint Rose” comes from the depths of her heart.

Fern’s individuality is reflected in Saint Rose, a creative and sentimental enterprise. Every bouquet and flower arrangement shows her attention to detail and enjoyment of special events.

Attribute Details Full Name Fern Hawkins Date of Birth July 23, 1994 Place of Birth Sheffield, England Education Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy, First Class Honours (2017) Profession Physiotherapist, Entrepreneur (Florist – Saint Rose) Social Media Instagram: 108K+ followers Relationship Status Married to Harry Maguire Relationship Timeline Together since June 2011; Engaged February 17, 2018 (Paris); Married June 2022 (France) Children Two daughters: Lillie Saint (born April 3, 2019), Piper Rose (born May 2020) Business Founder/Owner of Saint Rose (florist shop, launched 2024) Notable Facts Name of florist shop inspired by daughters’ names Public Image Social media influencer, supportive partner, and mother

Relationship with Harry Maguire

Starting dating during Maguire’s early playing days at Sheffield United, Fern and Harry’s love affair started in June 2011. The two grew together through every chapter—from career highs to intense public scrutiny.

In February 2018, Harry popped the question in romantic Paris, sealing nearly seven years of love with a sparkling engagement ring and one unforgettable moment.

The couple tied the knot in June 2022 at the breathtaking Château de Varennes in France. Attended by close friends and relatives, the quiet and sophisticated wedding captured their low-key yet classy manner.

Meet the Maguire Girls

Fern and Harry are proud parents to two beautiful daughters:

Lillie Saint Maguire, born April 3, 2019

Piper Rose Maguire, born May 2020

Motherhood is a core part of Fern’s life. Whether she’s celebrating birthdays or sharing adorable moments on Instagram, her love for her daughters shines in everything she does.

Though juggling many roles—mother, business, influencer—Fern manages to do it all with elegance. Her family guides whatever she does and is obviously the centre of her existence.

Public Image and Social Media Influence

Fern Hawkins is beginning to make a big splash in the leisure and family industry, thanks to her 100,000+ Instagram followers. She posts about her family life, floral design, fitness inspiration, and personal style, among other things.

By balancing a growing business, motherhood, and a public relationship, Fern has emerged as a role model for many young women striving to do it all—authentically and beautifully.

Fern, Harry’s life companion, is far from being a standard “WAG” (Wives and Girlfriends of athletes). She has helped him much through difficult times with her steady demeanour, professional achievements, and quiet strength.