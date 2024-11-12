England will seek retribution as they head to the Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis in Athens to confront Greece in their second-to-last League B Group 2 match in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday. The Greece vs England match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

The England national football team had a difficult start in the Nations League. Despite their incredible run at the European Championships this summer, they are presently ranked second in Group B with nine points after four games. They have had trouble making an impression since the tournament began, but considering their strong head-to-head record against the hosts, they should be confident of earning the three points. Additionally, England has won all seven of its road games.

Meanwhile, Greece’s national football squad has led its respective group table with 12 points after four games, thanks to an outstanding performance in the Nations League. However, England seems to be the overwhelming favourite and ought to easily win the three points.

Greece vs England date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Thursday, November 14, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis, Athens

Where to watch Greece vs England

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live

ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA

fuboTV, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV

Head-to-Head Record

10/10/2024 England 1 – 2 Greece Nations League 16/08/2006 England 4 – 0 Greece Friendly 06/10/2001 England 2 – 2 Greece World Cup 06/06/2001 Greece 0 – 2 England World Cup 17/05/2094 England 5 – 0 Greece Friendly

Greece vs England possible lineups

Greece predicted lineup (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Vlachodimos

Vlachodimos Defenders: Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas

Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas Midfielders: Kourbelis, Siopis

Kourbelis, Siopis Forwards: Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis

England predicted lineup (4-3-3):