England will seek retribution as they head to the Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis in Athens to confront Greece in their second-to-last League B Group 2 match in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday. The Greece vs England match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.
The England national football team had a difficult start in the Nations League. Despite their incredible run at the European Championships this summer, they are presently ranked second in Group B with nine points after four games. They have had trouble making an impression since the tournament began, but considering their strong head-to-head record against the hosts, they should be confident of earning the three points. Additionally, England has won all seven of its road games.
Meanwhile, Greece’s national football squad has led its respective group table with 12 points after four games, thanks to an outstanding performance in the Nations League. However, England seems to be the overwhelming favourite and ought to easily win the three points.
Greece vs England date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Nations League
- Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis, Athens
Where to watch Greece vs England
- UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV, BBC Radio 5 Live
- USA: fuboTV, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV
Head-to-Head Record
|10/10/2024
|England 1 – 2 Greece
|Nations League
|16/08/2006
|England 4 – 0 Greece
|Friendly
|06/10/2001
|England 2 – 2 Greece
|World Cup
|06/06/2001
|Greece 0 – 2 England
|World Cup
|17/05/2094
|England 5 – 0 Greece
|Friendly
Greece vs England possible lineups
Greece predicted lineup (4-2-3-1):
- Goalkeeper: Vlachodimos
- Defenders: Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas
- Midfielders: Kourbelis, Siopis
- Forwards: Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis
England predicted lineup (4-3-3):
- Goalkeeper: Pickford
- Defenders: Walker, Guéhi, Colwill, Hall
- Midfielders: Gallagher, Gomes, Bellingham
- Forwards: Madueke, Kane, Gordon