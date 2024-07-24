The first pre-season match for Juventus is scheduled for Friday, 26 July, where they will face Nurnberg at the Max-Morlock-Stadion in Germany.

Nurnberg, a team that competes in the German second division, placed 12th the previous year. Their campaign concluded on a disappointing note, with a loss in eight of their last ten games. The German side emerged victorious in their last two friendlies, defeating Blackburn on both occasions with a score of 2-1.

This game will mark the coaching debut of Juventus’ new head coach, Thiago Motta. After taking home the Coppa Italia the previous season, the Bianconeri want to contend for the Scudetto this year. In addition to Motta joining the team, the club also made signings in Luiz, Di Gregorio, Thuram, and Cabal. Among the players that departed the club were Rabiot and Iling-Junior.

What time is Nurnberg vs Juventus kick off?

Competition: Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A Game Day: Friday, July 26, 2024

Friday, July 26, 2024 Kick-off: 16:00 UK Time

16:00 UK Time Stadium: Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nurnberg

How to watch Nurnberg vs Juventus on TV

UK:

USA:

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport News HD, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport News HD, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD Italy: DAZN Italia

Nurnberg vs Juventus predicted lineups

Nurnberg: Reichert, Castrop, Flick, Jander, Jeltsch, Jurcec, Karafiat, Pick, Schleimer, Sevcik, Soares;

Juventus: Perin, Bremer, Rugani, Cabal, De Sciglio, Luiz, Fagioli, Weah, Caviglia, Vlahovic, Milik;

How can I watch the highlights?