France squad Euro 2024: Didier Deschamps’s team line-up

Manager Didier Deschamps has announced an impressive 25-man France squad Euro 2024. Kylian Mbappé has been chosen as the captain of Les Bleus at the European Championship, and the final roster is filled with exceptionally talented players.

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of the France National Team

Regrettably, Christopher Nkunku’s aspirations of embarking on a journey have been extinguished, as the Chelsea forward’s first season at Stamford Bridge has been disrupted by injuries.

France hasn’t won the event since 2000, losing the Euro 2016 final as hosts and exiting Euro 2020 in the round of 16 against Switzerland. This time, the team is stronger, more resilient, and, of course, one of the favourites to win the tournament. Their Euro 2024 group, however, provides some difficult challenges, with the Netherlands, Austria, and Poland all waiting for them in Germany.

France confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Alphonse Areola (West Ham)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders:

Jonathan Clauss (Marseille)

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders:

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad)

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

Aurlien Tchouameni (Real Madrid)

Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Forwards:

Bradley Barcola (PSG)

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

Randal Kolo Muani (PSG)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Manager

Didier Deschamps has been leading the French national team since 2012, making him one of the longest-serving managers of a European nation. In 2018, he became part of an exclusive group that includes Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer and Brazil’s Mario Zagallo, who have all won the World Cup. Despite France’s lack of success in 2022, it is clear that Deschamps has the ability to inspire his team. The 55-year-old has decided to extend his contract until World Cup 2026, indicating his commitment to staying longer.

Key Players

Kylian Mbappe, the best player in France’s Euro 2024 team, has emerged as an obvious leader and leadership contender. Deschamps has offered him the leadership, underscoring his importance to France’s prospects of winning the title in Berlin on July 14.

The Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is a creative force in the French frontline, known for his link-up play and goal threat. Griezmann has been a key player for France for many years.

Olivier Giroud and N’Golo Kante, two French national team veterans, have been added to the tournament roster. Giroud, who presently plays for AC Milan, intends to retire from international football after Euro 2024. He is France’s all-time leading goal scorer in international football, while Kante is a midfield veteran who currently plays for Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

