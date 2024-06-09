Netherlands squad Euro 2024: Ronald Koeman’s team line-up

The Netherlands has unveiled a preliminary roster of thirty players for the highly anticipated 2024 Summer European Championship. After cutting down the provisional squad, Koeman announces the final 26-man Netherlands squad Euro 2024 on May 29.

Ronald Koeman, Head Coach of the Netherlands National Team

The Netherlands, led by Ronald Koeman, are considered dark horses for Euro 2024, having placed second in their qualifying group behind France. Koeman inherited a talented squad from Louis van Gaal, who made an impressive run to the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals. The Oranje, with a perfect mix of youth and experience, have made significant progress since their last-16 defeat to the Czech Republic, aiming to win the tournament for the first time since 1988.

The Oranje will face France, Austria, and Poland in their Euro 2024 groups, which are by no means easy. They will try to make it past the last eight of a big tournament for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.

Netherlands confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)

Mark Flekken (Brentford)

Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders:

Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

Daley Blind (Girona)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham)

Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders:

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan)

Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven)

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)

Forwards:

Steven Bergwijn (Ajax)

Brian Brobbey (Ajax)

Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid)

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim, on loan from Burnley)

Manager

In his first stint as manager of the Netherlands, Koeman guided the team to the round of 16 of the Euro 2020 tournament. After that, he left to take over as manager of Barcelona. Despite having a challenging time at the club where he succeeded as a player, he is now back in his home country for another opportunity to achieve success during his time with the national team.

Key Player

Virgil van Dijk has captained the national team for six years; he played centre back for Liverpool and the Netherlands in the top division. With 64 caps and participation in the 2022 World Cup, he has the potential to be an influential leader and defender for the Netherlands national team at Euro 2024. The team’s performance may be affected if Van Dijk is unable to play because of an injury.

Netherlands UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures

Date Time (CET) Match Venue June 16 3 p.m. Poland vs Netherlands Hamburg (Volksparkstadion) June 21 9 p.m. Netherlands vs France Leipzig (Red Bull Arena) June 25 6 p.m. Netherlands vs Austria Berlin (Olympiastadion)

