France vs Belgium: Live stream and how to watch Euro 2024 game online

The quarterfinals of Euro 2024 will include a match France vs Belgium. These are two of the best teams in the world, but their group stage performances gave us little reason to anticipate a spectacular match.

Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

France held the group round of the European Championship in a rather modest manner. The team successfully achieved its main objective of reaching the playoffs, albeit not in first place, but in second place. However, Deschamps’ team can only hold themselves responsible for that outcome. In the first round, they emerged victorious against Austria (1-0), but settled for draws against the Netherlands (0-0) and Poland (1-1).

The Belgians managed to secure a spot in the play-offs, although it was a close call. The team began their campaign with a disappointing 0-1 loss to Slovakia, but quickly turned things around with a convincing 2-0 victory over Romania. They then went on to secure a hard-fought draw against Ukraine, ending the match with a 0-0 scoreline. Ultimately, every team in their quartet ended up with four points apiece, all determined by extra periods. However, the Red Devils also secured a second-place finish.

When is France vs Belgium kickoff?

Date: Monday, July 1

Monday, July 1 Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET

6 pm local / 12 pm ET Venue: Merkur Spiel-Arena

Merkur Spiel-Arena Location: Düsseldorf, Germany

What TV channel is France vs Belgium on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Belgium: RTBF, TF1+

RTBF, TF1+ Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN France: TF1, beIN Sports

TF1, beIN Sports Germany : ZDF, MagentaTV

: ZDF, MagentaTV Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : ITV, STV

: ITV, STV USA: fuboTV, FOX

Head-to-Head Record

07/10/2021 – UEFA Nations League: Belgium 2 – 3 France

– UEFA Nations League: Belgium 2 – 3 France 10/07/2018 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: France 1 – 0 Belgium

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: France 1 – 0 Belgium 07/06/2015 – Friendly: France 3 – 4 Belgium

– Friendly: France 3 – 4 Belgium 14/08/2013 – Friendly: Belgium 0 – 0 France

– Friendly: Belgium 0 – 0 France 15/11/2011 – Friendly: France 0 – 0 Belgium

Possible line-ups

France predicted lineup (4-3-3): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernandez; Griezmann, Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Mbappe, Thuram.

Belgium predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.