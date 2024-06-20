HomeFootball on TV

Georgia vs Czechia: How to watch live, stream link free

By Time Soccer
last updated

This weekend’s match between the Czech Republic and Georgia will be an opportunity for both teams to improve their prospects of advancing to the round of 16 at Euro 2024.

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg
Georgia is making its first appearance in a major tournament at Euro 2024, and it certainly made an impression in its opening match against Turkey. Despite its 3-1 loss, Georgia put on an exhilarating performance, highlighted by Georges Mikautadze’s historic first-ever goal to level the score.

Similarly, the Czech Republic lost their opening late. The Czech Republic were minutes away from a stunning win against Portugal, a favourite. After the hour, Lukas Provod gave them the lead, but Robin Hranac’s own goal equalised. Francisco Conceicao scored in 111 seconds off the bench to win the game for Portugal just as they were clinging onto a large point.

When is Georgia vs Czechia?

  • Date: Saturday, June 22
  • Time: 3 pm local / 9 pm ET
  • Venue: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

What TV channel is Georgia vs Czechia on?

  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Canada: TVA, TSN
  • Czech Republic: ČT Sport
  • Georgia: 1TV
  • Germany: RTL, MagentaTV
  • Spain: RTVE
  • UK: BBC
  • USA: fuboTV

Head-to-Head Record

The Czech Republic and Georgia will be making their international debut with this match.

