Germany vs Denmark: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Germany and Denmark will meet on 29 June in the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024. Of course, the German machine has to win here. Yes, the Danes will obviously be ready to fight back. But against such an opponent, they have nothing to rely on.

Denmark have not won a single game in Group C, but they have not lost either – three draws in a row. At least in the match against Slovenia, Nagelsmann’s team could have scored more, but it was 1-1. Another meeting where the Danes could win was with England. The Southgate’s team played strictly according to the scoreline, closing in their penalty area. So, in the game with them, Denmark dominated a lot and had many chances for the second goal, which was also 1-1.

Germany kicked off Euro 2024 with an impressive show, overpowering Scotland with a five-goal victory. There was a somewhat uncertain victory over Hungary (2-0). After that, Nagelsmann’s team dropped points when they could not secure a victory against Switzerland (1-1). However, at that point, Germany had already secured a play-off spot. The key players were given a break, while the substitutes were not as well-geared up.

What time is Germany vs Denmark kickoff?

Date: Saturday, June 29

Saturday, June 29 Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET

What TV channel is Germany vs Denmark on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Denmark: TV2

TV2 Germany : ZDF, MagentaTV

: ZDF, MagentaTV Italy: SKY, Rai, NOW TV

SKY, Rai, NOW TV Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : ITV, STV

: ITV, STV USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

02/06/ 20 21 – Friendly: Germany 1 – 1 Denmark

– Friendly: Germany 1 – 1 Denmark 06/06/ 20 17 – Friendly: Denmark 1 – 1 Germany

– Friendly: Denmark 1 – 1 Germany 17/06/ 20 12 – UEFA European Championship: Denmark 1 – 2 Germany

– UEFA European Championship: Denmark 1 – 2 Germany 11/08/ 20 10 – Friendly: Denmark 2 – 2 Germany

– Friendly: Denmark 2 – 2 Germany 28/03/2007 – Friendly: Germany 0 – 1 Denmark

Possible line-ups

Germany starting lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Denmark starting lineup: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Eriksen; Hojlund, Wind