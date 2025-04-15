Heading to Wembley: analysis of the FA Cup semi finals

Wembley Stadium, London

The FA Cup is getting closer to its final stages. The semi finals are set for April 26 and 27, 2025, featuring two compelling matches: Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City. The teams surely promise to showcase their resilience, form, and aspirations as they will do their best to get a spot in the final at Wembley Stadium.​

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

Crystal Palace enters this final rush with a renewed sense of purpose. After a challenging start of the season, the team found consistency and continuity in the new year, propelling them up in the Premier League and into the FA Cup semi finals. Despite a season of highs and lows, Palace’s 3-0 victory over Fulham in the quarterfinals highlighted its actual positive condition, just as that of key players like Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa has been a revelation this season, showing an impressive form, both domestically and in Europe. They got their spot in the FA Cup semi finals by convincingly beating Preston North End 3-0, with Marcus Rashford’s amazing brace. But Villa’s aspirations extend beyond the FA Cup, as they are actively pursuing Champions League qualification, making this semifinal a crucial juncture in their season.

The match on paper more balanced is certainly between two teams. The match promises to be a tactical battle, with both sides eyeing a return to Wembley.

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City

Nottingham Forest’s journey to the semifinals has been marked by perseverance and determination. These features were clearly highlighted by the penalty shootout victory over Brighton in the quarterfinals, where goalkeeper Matz Sels was without any doubt the hero for Nottingham Forest; indeed, with his two saves in a 4-3 penalty shootout, he secured for his team the semi final spot. The team’s performance has been a blend of strategic gameplay and individual brilliance, with players stepping up when it matters most. However, their recent 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the league, shows that much more is needed to make the dream of the FA Cup final real.

Guardiola’s City, despite a season filled with tough moments and hard challenges – which also forced the squad to grapple with injuries and inconsistent performances – remains one of the strongest teams in the FA Cup. They have reached the semifinals by winning over Bournemouth 2-1, with goals from Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush. The FA Cup is now their best chance to get something important home.

FA Cup Winning Prospects

These semi finals will be surely marked by Crystal Palace’s pursuit of a long-awaited trophy, Aston Villa’s resurgence under Emery, Nottingham Forest’s underdog story and Manchester City’s quest for making a season worthy. For Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, this semifinal is an opportunity to rewrite their FA Cup narratives and history; Palace aims to overcome past heartbreaks, notably their narrow defeats in previous finals, while Villa seeks to add to their storied history in the competition. Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are the outsider of the competition, while Manchester City is strongly determined to save its season by securing the FA Cup. The unpredictable nature of the competition makes these semifinals a thrilling prospect for football fans worldwide.