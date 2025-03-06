How to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town on TV: Channel, Live stream

Crystal Palace aims to continue their recent success in the Premier League this weekend as they welcome Ipswich Town to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon. The Roma vs Athletic Club game will kick off at 15:00 UK Time.

Selhurst Park, London

After Kieron McKenna’s Tractor Boys won the promotion and relegation races back-to-back in 2024, fans were hoping for a repeat performance in the Premier League when they beat Chelsea 2-0 at home to end the year. However, since then, they have failed to win a Premier League match, with their lone triumphs coming in the FA Cup against lower-tier opponents Bristol Rovers and Coventry City.

Once again, Ipswich played respectably in Monday night’s FA Cup match, but our guy Vladislav’s BTTS bet paid off as Notttingham Forest prevailed on penalties. On Saturday, Crystal Palace advanced to the FA Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory against Millwall. Our guy Gabriel was the beneficiary of a bet that paid off as the Eagles scored in both half.

However, Millwall custodian Liam Roberts was involved in a horrific collision with star attacker Jean-Philippe Mateta, resulting in Mateta’s hospitalisation. Even without him, Crystal Palace should still be confident in their prospects of winning the match, as they have won eight of their past ten matches across all competitions.

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town date & kick-off time

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Saturday, 8 March 2025

Saturday, 8 March 2025 Kick-off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Stadium: Selhurst Park, London

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town on TV

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Peacock, SiriusXM FC Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada

fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town possible lineup

Crystal Palace possible lineup: Henderson, Lacroix, Guehi, Richards, Mitchell, Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Sarr, Eze, Nketiah

Ipswich Town possible lineup: Palmer, Greaves, O’Shea, Tuanzebe, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Philogene, Szmodics, Delap, J Clarke