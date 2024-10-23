How to watch Manchester City vs Sparta Praha on TV: Channel, Live stream

On Wednesday night, Manchester City will face Sparta Prague in the Champions League to make it two victories in a row. While Pep Guardiola’s squad has only won one of their past two league games, they dominated their most recent European match. The Manchester City vs Sparta Praha match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Man City was unable to maintain a flawless season for an extended period. Initially, the club secured a point against Inter in the Champions League (0-0), followed by a challenging draw in the EPL – a tough 2:2 against Arsenal. It is important to highlight that the team once again dropped points, this time in a match against a less formidable opponent – a 1:1 draw with Newcastle. The situation in the EPL became somewhat more challenging for City, providing Liverpool with an advantage. Nonetheless, the difference between them remains slight.

However, Guardiola’s team faced no significant challenges in the most recent meetings. They decisively triumphed over Slovan Bratislava in the second round of the Champions League (4:0) and Fulham and Wolverhampton in the EPL (3:2 and 2:1). The team is generally in good condition. Indeed, members of the main squad are currently in the infirmary. Nonetheless, the City possesses considerable resources. The club is poised to strive for success in every tournament it enters.

Sparta, conversely, has struggled to perform at their peak in recent matches. Last weekend, they triumphed over Slovan Liberec with a score of 2-1 in the league, ending their brief losing streak. In the home league, the team suffered defeats against Sigma (2:3) and Slavia Prague (1:2). Amidst these meetings, the club from Prague successfully secured one point in the Champions League, achieving a draw with Stuttgart in the second round (1:1). In the opening round, Sparta astonished numerous spectators by defeating Salzburg with a score of 3-0.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Date: Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 Kick Off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch the Manchester City vs Sparta Praha live stream in the UK

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate, Talksport 2 Radio UK

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate, Talksport 2 Radio UK USA: Paramount+, ViX

Paramount+, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Manchester City vs Sparta Praha Prediction

Guardiola should take advantage of this chance to rest and rotate his team in preparation for Saturday’s Premier League matchup against Southampton. Any lineup will probably be sufficient to win this match.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Sparta Praha

Manchester City vs Sparta Praha squads

Manchester City Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Nunes; Bernardo, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Sparta Prague Predicted Lineup (3-4-3): Vindahl; Vitik, Panak, Zeleny; Preciado, Kairinen, Laci, Wiesner; Birmancevic, Rrahmani, Haraslin

How can I watch the highlights of this game or the full match?