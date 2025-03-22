How to watch Mexico vs Panama on TV: Channel, Live stream and Preview

In a rematch of the 2023 Gold Cup final, the Concacaf Nations League champions from Mexico and Panama will meet at the SoFi Stadium in a winner-take-all match after overcoming formidable opponents from the United States and Canada, respectively. The Mexico vs Panama match will kick off at 01:30 UK time.

SoFi Stadium

Mexico advances to the final, eager to secure victory in this tournament for the first time. They triumphed over a formidable Canadian team in the semifinal, winning 2-0. The Tri is now favoured to claim the title.

Panama arrives fully motivated, aiming to make history and secure its first Nations League title. The team is confident in its offensive strength and defensive stability as it prepares to take on Mexico, especially after achieving a remarkable victory against the United States, winning 1-0.

The upcoming clash between Mexico and Panama is set to showcase a fascinating contrast of styles; Mexico aims to dominate with its possession and pace, whereas Panama will rely on counterattacks and aggressive pressing.

Mexico vs Panama date & kick-off time

Competition: CONCACAF Nations League Final

CONCACAF Nations League Final Game Day: Monday, 24 March 2025

Monday, 24 March 2025 Kick-off: 01:30 UK time

01:30 UK time Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Where to watch Mexico vs Panama

UK: N/A

N/A USA: Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo, TUDN USA, Univision

Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo, TUDN USA, Univision Canada: fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, TLN

fuboTV Canada, RDS App, OneSoccer, VIVA, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, TLN Australia: N/A

N/A Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN

TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN Panama: ViX, TUDN

Mexico vs Panama possible lineups

Mexico predicted lineup (3-4-3): Malagon (GK); Reyes, Alvarez, Vasquez; Alvarado, Rodriguez, Lira, Gallardo; Gimenez, Jimenez, Vega

Panama predicted lineup (5-4-1): Mosquera (GK); Blackman, Harvey, Farina, Cordoba, Gutierrez; Martinez, Carrasquilla, Godoy, Rodriguez; Waterman