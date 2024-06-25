How to watch Netherlands vs Austria online for free

The Netherlands and Austria will meet in the final round of the European Championship’s group stage. Their group is very interesting. The Austrians showed good football in the first matches and they are quite capable of taking points away from the Dutch now.

This Euro has been unfortunate for the Netherlands. They had a chance against Poland in the first round. Instead of playing well, the squad focused on ball possession. Their match was 2-1, although it may have drawn. The game versus France was a tough test for the Dutch. Both sides were cautious, with no score—0:0.

On the other hand, Austria turned out to be a delightful surprise. The team confirmed its level in the first two rounds. The meeting with France was indicative, in which the Austrians lost but did it with their heads held high and could almost take points away from the favourite. Then came the confident victory of the team in the match with Poland – 3:1.

When is the Netherlands vs Austria?

Date: Tuesday, June 25

Tuesday, June 25 Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET

What TV channel is Netherlands vs Austria on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Austria: RTL

RTL Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : MagentaTV, Servus TV

: MagentaTV, Servus TV Netherlands: NOS, NPO

NOS, NPO Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : BBC

: BBC USA: fuboTV, FOX

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Head-to-Head Record

17/06/21 – UEFA European Championship: Netherlands 2 – 0 Austria

– UEFA European Championship: Netherlands 2 – 0 Austria 04/06/16 – Friendly: Austria 0 – 2 Netherlands

– Friendly: Austria 0 – 2 Netherlands 09/02/11 – Friendly: Netherlands 3 – 1 Austria

– Friendly: Netherlands 3 – 1 Austria 26/03/08 – Friendly: Austria 3 – 4 Netherlands

– Friendly: Austria 3 – 4 Netherlands 06/09/03 – UEFA European Championship: Netherlands 3 – 1 Austria

Possible line-ups

Netherlands starting lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

Austria starting lineup: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch