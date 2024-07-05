How to watch Netherlands vs Turkey online for free

The Netherlands and Turkey will face off in the closing match of the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. The game is anticipated to be quite thrilling despite the clear favourite.

The Dutch national team displayed their finest football skills during the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024. The team managed to secure a convincing 3-0 victory against Romania. Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen both scored, with Malen scoring twice, to secure three unanswered goals and propel the Orange into the quarter-finals with high expectations.

Not many expected to see Turkey in the quarter-finals. First, the team performed confidently in the group, where they finished second, sharing first place with Portugal. In the 1/8 finals, the Turks just had to play with Austria. And Montella’s team played a very good match, in which too much did not take risks, when necessary, gave the ball to the opponent. In the end, Turkey managed to score first, leaving their opponent in a challenging position that they were unable to recover from. The match concluded with a final score of 2:1.

What time is Netherlands vs Turkey kickoff?

Date: Saturday, July 6

Saturday, July 6 Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

What TV channel is Netherlands vs Turkey on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : RTL, MagentaTV

: RTL, MagentaTV Netherlands: NOS, NPO

NOS, NPO Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : ITV, STV

: ITV, STV USA: fuboTV, FOX, TUDN

Head-to-Head Record

07/09/2021 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Netherlands 6 – 1 Turkey

24/03/2021 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Turkey 4 – 2 Netherlands

06/09/2015 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Turkey 3 – 0 Netherlands

28/03/2015 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Netherlands 1 – 1 Turkey

15/10/2013 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Turkey 0 – 2 Netherlands

Possible line-ups

Netherlands possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

Turkey possible starting lineup: Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ayhan, Yokuslu; Yildiz, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz; Guler