How to watch Norway vs Slovenia live stream free

Norway vs Slovenia will be played in the UEFA Nations League 2024/2025 on October 10, 2024, at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo. Many people are interested in this Group B3 match because both teams can solidify their places in the table.

Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo

Norway is emerging as a significant player on the global scene, highlighted by the phenomenon of Manchester City. Erling Haaland and Arsenal star Martin Odegaard stand out as key players and are favoured to capitalise on their home advantage at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. During their last Nations League match in September, Norway secured a 2-1 victory against Austria in Oslo. Despite being without the injured Odegaard, they remain optimistic about strengthening their position in Group B3.

Matjaz Kek is achieving remarkable success with the Slovenian national team. In the last EURO, they showed competitiveness in every match but ultimately fell in the 1/8 final, losing on penalties to Portugal. Slovenia commenced the Nations League with four points from two games. Initially, they played to a 1-1 draw in Ljubljana against Austria, and shortly after that, Kek’s team secured a 3-0 victory at home against Kazakhstan. Slovenia may not possess a wealth of talent in their squad, yet they demonstrated their resilience and strong organisational skills once more.

Norway vs Slovenia date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo

Where to watch Norway vs Slovenia

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, ViX

fuboTV, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte

TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte Slovenia: SportKlub 1 Slovenia

Norway vs Slovenia possible lineups

Norway possible lineup: Nyland; Ryerson, Ostigard, Hanche-Olsen, Wolfe; Myhre, Berg, Berge; Sorloth, Nusa, Haaland

Slovenia possible lineup: Oblak; Stojanovic, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Ilicic, Gnezda Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sesko, Sporar