How to Watch Pachuca vs Salzburg Live Stream: 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The eagerly awaited FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between CF Pachuca from Mexico and Austria’s FC Red Bull Salzburg is set to take place on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 22:00 UTC (6 PM ET). The game will be held at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, USA, as part of the expanded 32-team tournament.

Match Details

Date: June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025 Kick-off Time: 22:00 UTC / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST

22:00 UTC / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, USA

How to Watch Pachuca vs FC Red Bull Salzburg Live Online

The best way to watch the match live online is through DAZN, the official streaming platform for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. DAZN offers free live streaming of all matches in the tournament globally, requiring only a free account registration. The platform supports streaming on multiple devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and web browsers, making it accessible wherever you are.

In the United Kingdom, DAZN provides a freemium service that allows fans to watch the tournament live for free with ads or choose a paid option for ad-free viewing.

For viewers in India, the match is also available on the FanCode app and website, while DAZN covers the global audience.

In the United States, some FIFA Club World Cup matches, including potentially this one, may also be broadcast on television channels such as TBS and TNT. These channels can be accessed via streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Max.

Additionally, UK viewers with a bet365 account can watch the match live through their football live streaming service.

Match Preview

This fixture marks the first-ever competitive meeting between Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg. Pachuca qualified as the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup winners, while Salzburg are making their debut appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Both teams face a tough challenge in Group H, which also features European powerhouse Real Madrid and Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. The match will be crucial in determining which teams advance from the group stage. Salzburg enters as a slight favorite, but Pachuca’s strong form makes this a highly competitive encounter.

Additional Viewing Features

Fans who want to keep track of the match in detail can follow live scores, player ratings, and in-depth statistics such as possession percentages, shots on goal, and key passes on platforms that provide live football data and commentary.

For those attending in person, tickets for the match at TQL Stadium are available through official FIFA ticketing channels.

Summary

To catch the Pachuca vs FC Red Bull Salzburg match live online today, your best option is to sign up for a free DAZN account and stream the game starting at 22:00 UTC on June 18, 2025. The match will be played at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium as part of the exciting FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Additional streaming options include bet365 in the UK and select TV broadcasts in the US on TBS and TNT.