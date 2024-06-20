How to watch Poland vs Austria live stream free

On Friday, Austria is scheduled to play Poland in Olympiastadion Berlin in a UEFA European Championship group stage match. Both sides are seeking their first victory in the tournament.

Olympiastadion Berlin

Poland and Austria are facing increasing pressure in their crucial match this week. Both teams, considered underdogs in Euro 2024, faced disappointing losses in their opening matches against their Group D opponents, the Netherlands and France. As a result, they are now in a precarious position.

If either team suffers a second loss here, it would certainly indicate an early elimination due to the high level of competition in Group D.

What time is Poland vs Austria kickoff?

Date: Friday, June 21

Friday, June 21 Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET

6 pm local / 12 pm ET Venue: Dusseldorf Arena

What TV channel is Poland vs Austria on?

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Austria: Servus TV

Servus TV Canada: TVA, TSN

TVA, TSN Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV

MagentaTV, Servus TV Poland: TVP

TVP UK: ITV, STV

ITV, STV USA: fuboTV, Fox

Head-to-Head Record