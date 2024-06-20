How to watch Poland vs Austria live stream free

HomeFootball on TV

On Friday, Austria is scheduled to play Poland in Olympiastadion Berlin in a UEFA European Championship group stage match. Both sides are seeking their first victory in the tournament.

Poland and Austria are facing increasing pressure in their crucial match this week. Both teams, considered underdogs in Euro 2024, faced disappointing losses in their opening matches against their Group D opponents, the Netherlands and France. As a result, they are now in a precarious position.

If either team suffers a second loss here, it would certainly indicate an early elimination due to the high level of competition in Group D.

What time is Poland vs Austria kickoff?

  • Date: Friday, June 21
  • Time: 6 pm local / 12 pm ET
  • Venue: Dusseldorf Arena

What TV channel is Poland vs Austria on?

  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Austria: Servus TV
  • Canada: TVA, TSN
  • Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV
  • Poland: TVP
  • UK: ITV, STV
  • USA: fuboTV, Fox

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Get ExpressVPN

Head-to-Head Record

  • 09/09/2019 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Poland 0 – 0 Austria
  • 21/03/2019 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Austria 0 – 1 Poland
  • 12/06/2008 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Austria 1 – 1 Poland
  • 03/09/2005 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Poland 3 – 2 Austria
  • 09/10/2004 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Austria 1 – 3 Poland
