How to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine online for free

Slovakia and Ukraine, two countries who had quite different beginnings to their Euro 2024 campaigns, will compete against one another in a fascinating matchup that will take place on Friday in Group E.

Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

Slovakia pulled off the biggest surprise of the Euros so far, defeating Belgium 1-0 in the first meeting between the two sides. Ivan Schranz emerged as a hero with his decisive goal that ultimately determined the outcome of the match. Slovakia will be aware that a victory or even a tie against Ukraine would greatly enhance their chances of securing a spot in the knockout stage.

Ukraine suffered a 0-3 defeat against Romania in the opening game of the competition for both teams. If they lose to Slovakia, they will be on the verge of being eliminated in the first round.

When is Slovakia vs Ukraine?

  • Date: Friday, June 21, 2024
  • Time: 3 pm local / 9 pm ET
  • Venue: Dusseldorf Arena

What TV channel is Slovakia vs Ukraine on?

  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Canada: TVA, TSN
  • Germany: RTL, MagentaTV
  • Italy: SKY, NOW TV
  • Spain: RTVE
  • Slovakia: Markiza TV
  • UK: BBC
  • USA: fuboTV
  • Ukraine: Megogo

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

  • 16/11/2018 – UEFA Nations League: Slovakia 4 – 1 Ukraine
  • 09/09/2018 – UEFA Nations League: Ukraine 1 – 0 Slovakia
  • 10/11/2017 – Fiendly: Ukraine 2 – 1 Slovakia
  • 08/09/2015 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Slovakia 0 – 0 Ukraine
  • 08/09/2014 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Ukraine 0 – 1 Slovakia

Possible line-ups

Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bosenik, Haraslin

Ukraine XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Zarbarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk

