How to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine online for free

Slovakia and Ukraine, two countries who had quite different beginnings to their Euro 2024 campaigns, will compete against one another in a fascinating matchup that will take place on Friday in Group E.

Slovakia pulled off the biggest surprise of the Euros so far, defeating Belgium 1-0 in the first meeting between the two sides. Ivan Schranz emerged as a hero with his decisive goal that ultimately determined the outcome of the match. Slovakia will be aware that a victory or even a tie against Ukraine would greatly enhance their chances of securing a spot in the knockout stage.

Ukraine suffered a 0-3 defeat against Romania in the opening game of the competition for both teams. If they lose to Slovakia, they will be on the verge of being eliminated in the first round.

When is Slovakia vs Ukraine?

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024

Friday, June 21, 2024 Time: 3 pm local / 9 pm ET

3 pm local / 9 pm ET Venue: Dusseldorf Arena

What TV channel is Slovakia vs Ukraine on?

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Canada: TVA, TSN

TVA, TSN Germany: RTL, MagentaTV

RTL, MagentaTV Italy: SKY, NOW TV

SKY, NOW TV Spain: RTVE

RTVE Slovakia: Markiza TV

Markiza TV UK: BBC

BBC USA: fuboTV

fuboTV Ukraine: Megogo

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

16/11/2018 – UEFA Nations League: Slovakia 4 – 1 Ukraine

– UEFA Nations League: Slovakia 4 – 1 Ukraine 09/09/2018 – UEFA Nations League: Ukraine 1 – 0 Slovakia

– UEFA Nations League: Ukraine 1 – 0 Slovakia 10/11/2017 – Fiendly: Ukraine 2 – 1 Slovakia

– Fiendly: Ukraine 2 – 1 Slovakia 08/09/2015 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Slovakia 0 – 0 Ukraine

– UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Slovakia 0 – 0 Ukraine 08/09/2014 – UEFA European Championship Qualifiers: Ukraine 0 – 1 Slovakia

Possible line-ups

Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bosenik, Haraslin

Ukraine XI: Lunin; Konoplya, Zarbarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk