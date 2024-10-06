How will the Madrid derby affect the rest of the season?

One of the very first huge games between two of the biggest sides took place recently, but has it given us an insight into what to expect for the remainder of the 2024/25 La Liga season?

Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid

While we are yet to see El Clasico take place and one that many are looking forward to, football fans have already been treated to the Madrid derby. It was a game that lived up to its traditions and the hype that had been created beforehand.

The match at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium would go on to end 1-1, but it wasn’t without its flashpoints. We saw Éder Militão get the opening goal, before the game had to be suspended due to home fans throwing objects on the pitch when Thibaut Courtois tried to take a goal kick.

After Koke and Diego Simeone did their part to calm fans down after the referee removed the players from the pitch, the game was restarted. Angel Correa managed to score a last-gasp equaliser in a dramatic game that still managed to find a red card being shown after. Marcos Llorente was sent off with a straight red after a horror tackle.

What does this game do for the rest of La Liga?

Of course, it is still very early into the 2024/25 La Liga season, but it's possible to take a look at this game and use it as a guide in trying to predict what might happen later on. Many may use it as a yardstick, especially as things are tight at the top of the table eight games on.

Barcelona continue to lead the way. However, Hansi Frick’s side did suffer their first defeat at the weekend. They were shocked by Osasuna 4-2 away from home. This would have given Real Madrid the perfect opportunity to go back to the top of the league, but they failed to capitalize. Los Blancos do still remain unbeaten.

Villarreal are third with 17 points, while Atletico Madrid are fourth on 16. It’s still very tight at the top and far too early to call regarding what may happen.

El Clasico could provide a good indicator

With the first El Clasico of the season on the horizon, there could be an indicator of what to expect sooner than later. The two teams will go head-to-head on October 26, when they will meet at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Each club has a couple of La Liga games to be played between now and then – as well as continental matches – but the clash at the top could give fans an insight into what may happen regarding the final La Liga table.

Of course, a lot of football still needs to be played, and with the return leg of this fixture scheduled for May 11 (fourth-last game of the season), that one might be more telling of where the title is heading at the end of the campaign.