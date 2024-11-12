Italy will play Belgium on Thursday as League A Group 2 comes to a close. The hosts need one point to guarantee a spot in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals. The Belgium vs. Italy live stream will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

Stade Roi Baudouin, Brussel

The golden generation of Belgian footballers will likely go their whole careers trophy-less. Recent setbacks for the Red Devils include the 2022 European Championship and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Domenico Tedesco’s squad is now in third place in League A, and they have not had the greatest Nations League beginnings either.

Since their 37-match undefeated streak in all competitions ended in October 2021, Italy have changed drastically. Switzerland eliminated La Nazionale from the 2022 European Championship in the round of 16. A lot has changed, however, since Luciano Spalletti was named head coach in August of last year. I hope Italy can keep up their impressive run this week, as they now sit atop Group 2 of the Nations League with 10 points after four games.

Belgium vs Italy date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2023

Thursday, November 14, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Stade Roi Baudouin, Brussel

Where to watch Belgium vs Italy

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX

fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Belgium: RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL TVI

RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL TVI Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Head-to-Head Record

10/10/2024 Italy 2 – 2 Belgium Nations League 10/10/2021 Italy 2 – 1 Belgium Nations League 02/07/2021 Belgium 1 – 2 Italy Euro Cup 13/06/2016 Belgium 0 – 2 Italy Euro Cup 13/11/2015 Belgium 3 – 1 Italy Friendly

Belgium vs Italy possible squads

Belgium possible lineup: Casteels; Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate; Mangala, Onana, Vermeeren; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Trossard

Italy possible lineup: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco; Raspadori; Retegui