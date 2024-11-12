Italy will play Belgium on Thursday as League A Group 2 comes to a close. The hosts need one point to guarantee a spot in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals. The Belgium vs. Italy live stream will kick off at 19:45 UK time.
The golden generation of Belgian footballers will likely go their whole careers trophy-less. Recent setbacks for the Red Devils include the 2022 European Championship and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Domenico Tedesco’s squad is now in third place in League A, and they have not had the greatest Nations League beginnings either.
Since their 37-match undefeated streak in all competitions ended in October 2021, Italy have changed drastically. Switzerland eliminated La Nazionale from the 2022 European Championship in the round of 16. A lot has changed, however, since Luciano Spalletti was named head coach in August of last year. I hope Italy can keep up their impressive run this week, as they now sit atop Group 2 of the Nations League with 10 points after four games.
Belgium vs Italy date & kick-off time
- Competition: UEFA Nations League
- Game Day: Thursday, November 14, 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Stade Roi Baudouin, Brussel
Where to watch Belgium vs Italy
- UK: N/A
- USA: fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX
- Canada: DAZN Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Belgium: RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL TVI
- Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Head-to-Head Record
|10/10/2024
|Italy 2 – 2 Belgium
|Nations League
|10/10/2021
|Italy 2 – 1 Belgium
|Nations League
|02/07/2021
|Belgium 1 – 2 Italy
|Euro Cup
|13/06/2016
|Belgium 0 – 2 Italy
|Euro Cup
|13/11/2015
|Belgium 3 – 1 Italy
|Friendly
Belgium vs Italy possible squads
Belgium possible lineup: Casteels; Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate; Mangala, Onana, Vermeeren; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Trossard
Italy possible lineup: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Cambiaso, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco; Raspadori; Retegui