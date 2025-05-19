League Two to the top: How does a team climb the pyramid in the EFL?

The English Football League pyramid represents one of football’s most challenging upward journeys. While Premier League riches await those who reach the summit, the path from League Two to the top flight is fraught with financial, tactical, and developmental challenges that have tested even the most ambitious clubs.

Indeed, the recent history of English football features remarkable stories of clubs who have navigated this treacherous path successfully, while others serve as cautionary tales of overambition.

For every good story, there are the obvious bad ones. Portsmouth’s journey represents perhaps the most dramatic fall and rise in recent English football history. After winning the FA Cup in 2008 and competing in European football, Pompey suffered a catastrophic financial collapse, plummeting from the Premier League to League Two in just seven seasons.

Their recovery has been methodical rather than meteoric. After stabilising in League Two, Portsmouth secured promotion to League One in 2017, where they spent six seasons gradually rebuilding. The appointment of John Mousinho in January 2023 proved transformative, with the rookie manager guiding Pompey to the League One title in his first full season.

While Portsmouth rebuilt from former glory, Bromley’s story this season demonstrates how a well-run club can make the leap from non-league to the EFL and immediately compete.

After 132 years outside the Football League, the Ravens have taken to League Two with remarkable assurance, finishing 11th in their maiden voyage.

Central to their success has been a cohesive team ethos built around talismanic striker Michael Cheek, whose 25 goals earned him the League Two Player of the Season award. Manager Andy Woodman has fostered a tight-knit squad that punched above its weight throughout the campaign.

But perhaps no club epitomises the potential for rapid progression through the divisions better than Luton Town.

Their journey from non-league to the Premier League in just nine seasons remains the gold standard for ambitious lower-league clubs.

The Hatters’ rise was built on exceptional recruitment, identifying undervalued talent and developing players who could either contribute to multiple promotions or be sold to fund further investment. Their commitment to playing progressive football across all divisions, rather than adapting their style for each level, created continuity that survived multiple managerial changes.

For most clubs, the financial disparity between divisions represents the greatest obstacle to climbing the pyramid. While Premier League clubs benefit from enormous broadcast revenues, the drop-off is stark – Championship clubs receive approximately 3% of what Premier League teams earn from TV, with League One and Two teams receiving even less.

Clubs that successfully climb the pyramid rarely focus exclusively on first-team results. Investment in training facilities, academy development, and stadium improvements creates the foundation for sustainable growth.

For the dreamers in League Two gazing toward the Premier League heights, the message from history is clear: success is possible, but the path upward demands more than just ambition – it requires a comprehensive strategy that extends far beyond the pitch.