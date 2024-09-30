Liverpool vs Bologna Live Stream: TV Channel, Kick-off time

Liverpool hosts Italian club Bologna at Anfield on Wednesday evening for their second match of the season in the restructured Champions League group stage. The Liverpool vs Bologna match will kick off at 20:00 UK Time.

Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool has returned to the ranks of the European elite this season, achieving a third-place finish in the Premier League under the management of Juergen Klopp. This marks Liverpool’s return to Anfield for the UEFA Champions League after losing to Real Madrid in the 2022/23 season. Liverpool showcased their prowess in the opening match against AC Milan, effectively capitalising on the spaces left by their opponents, ultimately securing a 3-1 victory. Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, and Dominik Szoboszlai each scored, securing a first victory in Europe under Arne Slot.

After 60 years, Bologna finally made it to the UCL/European Cup thanks to last season’s fifth-place Serie A performance. Their first match of the UCL season was a scoreless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk at home. Under the guidance of Vincenzo Italiano, who was recruited in the summer, they had already been engaged in five stalemates, including that one.

What time is Liverpool vs Bologna kick-off?

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Game Day: Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Wednesday, 2 October 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Stadium: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Is Liverpool vs Bologna on TV?

Country Streaming Services UK discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 2 USA Paramount+, ViX Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport Spain Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6 France myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 5 Germany DAZN Germany, tabii Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, tabii, Sky Sport 252

How can I watch the Liverpool match highlights?

The highlights video will be available on the Liverpool highlights page shortly after the game. Match of the Day will have highlights on BBC One from 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Bologna possible lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez

Bologna: Ravaglia; De Silvestri, Lucumi, Casale, Lykogiannis; Urbanski, Freuler, Aebischer; Odgaard, Castro, Ndoye