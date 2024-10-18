Where to watch Manchester United vs Brentford on TV: Channel, Live stream

Manchester United vs Brentford have been set for an eighth-round English Premier League matchup. Even before the break for national team matches, many predicted that Ten Hag would dismiss the Red Devils due to their very bad performance. It was a complete bust.

Old Trafford, Manchester

MU is unable to win five matches in a row. That is true; the squad suffered a devastating loss to Tottenham (0:3) during this time, but it was their sole loss. The team also struggled in subsequent matches, drawing 0–0 with Crystal Palace and 1:1 with Twente, neither of which were particularly challenging opponents.

The situation for the Mancunians is rather dire. Their defensive woes persist despite a summer roster refresh. Truthfully, nothing has changed. Reports indicated that ten Hag was given two matches to rectify the situation: one in the Europa League against Porto and one in the English Premier League against Aston Villa. Plus, the final score in both matches was a tie. With a late equaliser, the Portuguese were within striking distance of a loss (3:3). When it became apparent that ten Hag would be dismissed in the event of a loss versus Villa, the players seemed to come alive and play well against a team atop the league, ultimately ending in a scoreless draw.

United currently holds 14th place with eight points, which is quite low. The season cannot be described as being in its early stages. The leading clubs hold significantly higher rankings. Even the opponent of Ten Hag’s team on this tour holds a superior position—11th place. Had it not been for the victory in the last round against Wolverhampton (5:3), the Bees would have fallen below MU.

Overall, Frank’s wards are experiencing a tumultuous season. They achieved three victories, three losses over seven rounds, and one draw. It is noteworthy to mention a draw with West Ham (1:1) and a win against Crystal Palace. Additionally, Brentford has secured just one win in the League Cup, although their opponents have come from lower divisions.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: Premier League

Premier League Date: Saturday, 19 October 2024

Saturday, 19 October 2024 Kick Off: 15:00 UK Time

15:00 UK Time Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch the Manchester United vs Brentford live stream

Country TV Channels UK BBC Radio 5 Live US Peacock, SiriusXM FC Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 2 Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal France myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 6 Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno Germany Sky Sport Mix Canada fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada Australia Optus Sport

Manchester United vs Brentford squads

Manchester United possible lineup: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Evans; Eriksen, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Brentford possible lineup: Flekken; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock; Ajer, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Janelt, Lewis-Potter; Schade, Mbeumo