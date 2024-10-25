On Sunday night, third-place Marseille will host champions PSG in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 matchup. Despite neither team’s recent stability, their offensive prowess suggests they may be a goal-scoring machine in the Marseille vs PSG match.

The previous Brighton manager has turned Marseille into a formidable attacking force, scoring an average of 2.6 goals per match, ranking fourth in Europe, all while ensuring a strong defence. Star forward Elye Wahi, backed by the inventive skills of Amine Harit and the recently standout Mason Greenwood, aims to take advantage of PSG’s defensive weaknesses.

The Parisians continue to sit atop the table, but they are under investigation. Their defensive shortcomings, exacerbated by the loss of Presnel Kimpembe, were on full display in their recent Champions League draw with PSV Eindhoven.

While PSG may have a superior record in their past head-to-head matchups, the hosts Marseille have a good chance of winning because to their home pitch advantage and their 19-game undefeated streak in league home fixtures.

When does Marseille vs PSG kick off?

Competition: French Ligue 1

French Ligue 1 Game Day: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Kick-off: 18:45 UK Time

18:45 UK Time Stadium: Orange Vélodrome, Marseille

Is Marseille vs PSG on TV?

UK: Ligue 1 Pass

Ligue 1 Pass USA: Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español

Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada

beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada Australia: N/A

N/A France: DAZN France, myCANAL, DAZN1 France

Marseille vs PSG Prediction

Marseille has had a strong beginning to the season and is thriving under the leadership of new head coach Roberto Di Zerbi. Although they are expected to present a formidable challenge, the Parisians possess the offensive strength required to succeed.

Prediction: Marseille 1-2 PSG

Marseille vs PSG possible squads

Marseille: Rulli, Lirola, Balerdi, Cornelius, Garcia, Hojbjerg, Kondogbia, Greenwood, Harit, Henrique, Wahi

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Dembele, Barcola, Kolo Muani