Netherlands vs England: Live stream, how to watch free Euro 2024 semifinal

England and the Netherlands will square off in the European Championship semifinals. The teams for this semifinal were, for the most part, predetermined. However, both teams managed to advance to the quarter-final stage with some challenges. The chances of reaching the final are evenly matched for both teams.

Despite Southgate’s impressive roster, Southgate’s team could not secure a victory in the round of 16 and quarterfinals within the allotted time. In the match against Slovakia, the Three Lions managed to find the back of the net during extra time, while the game against Switzerland was decided by a nail-biting series of 11-meter penalties. The penalty shootout has always been challenging for England, causing historical stress. However, the players handled the situation, displaying great confidence as they successfully scored all five kicks.

The Netherlands have had the fortune of facing relatively weaker opponents in the playoffs thus far, as they haven’t come up against any top teams. First, the team faced Romania, and there were no other options but to win by a score of 3:0. However, Koeman’s team faced a tough challenge against Turkey. The Turkish team put up a strong fight and, at some moments, came close to scoring, even taking the lead at certain points in the match. However, the Orange team recovered and made some strategic substitutions, ultimately leading to a 2-1 victory for the Dutch.

When is the Netherlands vs England kickoff?

Date: Wednesday, July 10

Wednesday, July 10 Time: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

What TV channel is Netherlands vs England on?

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Canada : TVA, TSN

: TVA, TSN Germany : Servus TV, MagentaTV

: Servus TV, MagentaTV Netherlands: NOS, NPO

NOS, NPO Spain : RTVE

: RTVE UK : ITV, STV

: ITV, STV USA: fuboTV, FOX

Head-to-Head Record

06/06/2019 – UEFA Nations League: Netherlands E 3 – 1 England

– UEFA Nations League: Netherlands E 3 – 1 England 23/03/2018 – Friendly: Netherlands 0 – 1 England

– Friendly: Netherlands 0 – 1 England 29/03/2016 – Friendly: England 1 – 2 Netherlands

– Friendly: England 1 – 2 Netherlands 29/02/2012 – Friendly: England 2 – 3 Netherlands

– Friendly: England 2 – 3 Netherlands 12/08/2009 – Friendly: Netherlands 2 – 2 England

Possible line-ups

Netherlands possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

England possible starting lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Trippier; Bellingham, Foden; Kane