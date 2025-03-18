Netherlands vs Spain: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

A captivating match is on the horizon in the Nations League quarterfinals, featuring the Netherlands vs Spain. Ronald Koeman and Luis de la Fuente. When comparing the careers of the coaches as professional footballers, Koeman holds a significant advantage.

Spain holds the title of the current European champion. The team secured a confident victory in the tournament, displaying vibrant and captivating football, and decisively defeated England in the final with a score of 2:1. In the group stage of the Nations League, the team solidified its status. It only dropped points once – a 0:0 draw with Serbia.

Indeed, the opponents were relatively manageable – alongside the Serbs, there were also Switzerland and Denmark. Conversely, they might create challenges for other formidable teams. However, the present ‘Red Fury’ remains in outstanding condition.

The Netherlands came close to reaching the final at the Euros, being halted by England at the semi-final stage with a score of 1:2. Although the failure was not solely attributed to business, the Dutch were engaged, yet they were unable to equalise during regulation time. Nonetheless, the team encountered challenges within the group, resulting in points lost against France (1:1) and Austria (2:3).

In the League of Nations, the Orange faced challenges, losing to Germany and narrowly defeating Hungary, ultimately finishing in second place. The national team achieved victory on two occasions in the LN, securing a 5:2 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 4:0 triumph over Hungary. In general, solid performances lead to victories; however, in previous meetings, they did not secure any wins.

Netherlands vs Spain date & kick-off time

Competition: UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Game Day: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Thursday, 20 March 2025 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam

Where to watch Netherlands vs Spain

UK: N/A

N/A USA: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1

fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1 Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Spain : RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV España, TVE La 1

RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV España, TVE La 1 Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands

Netherlands vs Spain possible lineups

Netherlands predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen (GK), Timber, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Hato, Gravenberch, De Jong, Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo, Brobbey

Spain predicted lineup (4-3-3): Simon (GK), Porro, Curbasi, Le Normand, Cucurella, Fabian Ruiz, Zubimendi, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Morata, Williams